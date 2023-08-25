The weather, more so than visiting Parke Heritage, was the winner in high school football Friday night at West Vigo.
The Wolves led 38-14 with 8:25 left — at about 10:45 p.m. — when lightning arrived and wouldn’t leave. After a delay of several minutes — and after the grandstands emptied — the decision was made to call the game at that point.
The heat index pushed the starting time back to 8 p.m., and at 8 p.m. Friday the teams hadn’t even left their respective locker rooms. The late start was exacerbated by water breaks and injury timeouts — most of those for cramping. At one point in the third quarter, three different Vikings were having their legs stretched by trainers or teammates.
Leading 26-14 at halftime, the Wolves drove inside the 5-yard line but gave up the ball on downs.
The Vikings didn’t get a first down in the second half, however, and two short punts set up scoring drives of 22 and 38 yards for the visitors.
Damon Spurr rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass for the Wolves, now 1-1.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Hedden had both touchdowns and also the 2-point conversion for the 0-2 Vikings, while Jacob Dewey rushed for a team-high 30 yards and also was a defensive standout at linebacker.
"We have a lot of respect for West Vigo and their physical style of play," coach Dan Rector of the Wolves said after the game, "so this is a game we are happy to win.
"I am very proud of our offensive line and defensive unit in particular. Hot and humid weather is really challenging for those groups, and our kids did a great job of playing tough . . . we have a lot of work to do to reach our goals, but this was a good start."
The first quarter was scoreless thanks to the West Vigo defense, who were defending their own territory the entire time — including a failed fourth-down play.
The second quarter was basically the opposite.
The Wolves drove 58 yards in six plays after a Viking punt, Gage Cloncs scoring on a 21-yard run for an 8-0 lead.
West Vigo picked up its first first down of the game on the next series and continued 61 yards to the end zone in eight plays. A 28-yard pass from Chase Hedden to Ryan Cobb, followed by a 20-yard run by Conner Woolley, set up a 1-yard scoring run by Hedden, although the Vikes couldn’t complete the 2-point conversion pass.
A 43-yard kickoff return by Damon Spurr set up a short scoring drive for the visitors, Spurr scoring from a yard out, and three plays later Parke Heritage’s Ayden Millspaugh returned an interception 38 yards to the end zone for a 20-6 lead.
West Vigo used the clock nicely — or so it seemed — for another 1-yard run by Hedden that capped a 68-yard drive with 25 seconds left. But Spurr rambled 44 yards as time ran out to give the visitors a 26-14 lead at halftime.
Both teams have conference games on the road next Friday, the Vikings at Greencastle and the Wolves at South Vermillion.
Parke Heritage 38, West Vigo 14
Parke Heritage 0 26 6 6 -- 38
West Vigo 0 14 0 0 -- 14
PH -- Gage Cloncs 21 run (Damon Spurr run), 10:16 2nd
WV -- Chase Hedden 1 run (pass failed), 7:39 2nd
PH -- Spurr 1 run (run failed), 4:40 2nd
PH -- Ayden Millspaugh 38 interception return (pass failed), 3:20 2nd
WV -- Hedden 1 run (Hedden run), 0:25.1 2nd
PH -- Spurr 44 run (run failed), 0:00 2nd
PH -- Spurr 1 run (pass failed), 3:03 3rd
PH -- Spurr 15 pass from Caleb Rector (run failed), 8:25 4th
Game ended by lightning at that point
PH WV
First downs 13 6
Rushes-yards 38-227 29-89
Passing yards 48 51
Comp-Att-Int 3-7-1 4-6-1
Return yards 39 0
Fumbles-lost 0 3-0
Punts-avg 1-20 4-18
Penalties-yards 8-65 4-27
Individual statistics
Rushing -- PH: Spurr 14-113, Cloncs 8-52, Jerrid Graves 9-33, Rector 5-16, Harper Dawson 2-13. WV: Jacob Dewey 9-30, Conner Woolley 2-22, Connor Wallace 2-17, Hedden 12-12, Ryan Cobb 4-8.
Passing -- PH: Rector 3-6-1, 48 yards; Graves 0-1-0, 0. WV: Hedden 4-6-1, 51.
Receiving -- PH Spurr 2-33, John Kramer 1-15. WV: Cobb 1-28, Chad Michael 1-17, Woolley 1-4, Landon Fields 1-2.
Next -- West Vigo (0-2) plays next Friday at Greencastle and Parke Heritage (1-1) plays that night at South Vermillion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.