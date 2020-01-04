South Vermillion had a rematch from the Banks of Wabash Tournament championship game against Parke Heritage in boys basketball on Friday night.
The result from Friday's game ended the same as the previous matchup as Parke Heritage won 63-53.
The Wildcats were closer than their first matchup, as that game ended in a 68-42.
Both teams were looking to start the new year on the right foot as both were in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic and both teams went 1-2 in the tournament.
Parke Heritage didn’t start out on the right foot as they were down by four at the half. They went into the fourth quarter with Parke Heritage up 42-41, but the Wolves would outscore South Vermilion 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
Connor Davis, of Parke Heritage, would finish the game with 33 points, and he was lights out in the first half and continued being the hot hand into the second half finishing the night going 14 of 18 from the field and 2 of 4 from the foul line.
South Vermillion tried to make a comeback late in the final quarter with quick fouls, but Parke Heritage was clutch in the late stages of the game making their free throws to ice the game.
South Vermillion was trying to lean on the leadership of Brice Gilman and even though he was perfect from the field, he was only limited to five shots in the game.
South Vermillion head coach Shawn Neville was pleased with the first half but hopes his team can play a full game and finish strong.
“We had a lead at the half, to sustain that for four quarters has been our issue all year,” Neville said. “They increased their intensity in the second half which they are a good team and that’s what they are able to do and we couldn’t match it.”
Parke Heritage was without their third-leading score tonight as Logan White was unable to play because of an illness.
Davis was the leader the team needed in this game and the coach was happy with his performance.
“There’s time where Connor just wills us to win and he puts us on his back,” said Wolves coach Rich Schelsky. “That’s what guys who have played varsity basketball two years are supposed to do.”
Schelsky knew this game was going to be different then their first matchup and he could tell based on how they pressured his offense in the first half. They were able to increase their pressure and intensity in the second half and that was the difference in them winning game by 10.
Parke Heritage is now 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference.
Schelsky has one main new year resolutions for the new year and that is to be better the next week then what they were in the previous week.
“We just want to continue to get better every week, that’s one of our basketball goals," Schelsky said.
South Vermillion's Neville he wants to be able to finish the games which they haven’t been able to do twice against Parke Heritage and Marshall, TH North and TH South once apiece.
“We could, if we play and finish games, we could go on a run.”
Parke Heritage will play at Crawfordsville on Saturday at 7:30 and South Vermillion will play at Paris, Ill., for their next games respectively.
PARKE HERITAGE (63) - Petrillo 1-2 1-2 3, Ferguson 2-7 3-5 8 C. Johnson 5-6 3-4 13, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 15-19 2-4 33, Cheatham 0-2 2-2 2, Crull 1-1 0-0 2, N. Johnson 0-4 1-4 1, Wood 0-2 1-2 3
SOUTH VERMILLION (53) – Gilman 5-5 0-0 13, VanLannen 1-7 6-6 8, Mullins 4-8 5-8 13, Allen 2-3 1-1 5, Royal 1-1 0-0 3, Piper 3-3 0-0 6, Uselman 1-1 0-0 3, Crossley 0-0 0-0 0, Wanninger 1-1 0-0 2, Fossi 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Garzolini 0-0 0-0 0.
Parke Heritage=9=18=15=21=-=63
South Vermillion=12=19=10=12=-=53
3-point goals – PH (2-2) (Ferguson 1-1, Davis 1-1) SV (5-5) (Gilman 3-3, Uselman 1-1, Royal 1-1). Rebounds PH 26 (Ferguson 3, Christian 8, O’Brien 1, Davis 10, Cheatham 2, N. Johnson 2); SV 11 (Gilman 1, VanLannen 2, Mullins 3, Allen 3, Royal 1, Garzolini 1). Steals – PH 8 (Ferguson 1, C. Johnson 2, Davis 3, Wood 2) SV 6 (Gilman 3, Mullins 1, Allen 1, Piper 1). Blocks – PH 2 (O’Brien,Davis) SV 4 (Mullins 1, Piper 3). Turnovers – PH 15, SV 18. Total Fouls – PH 14, SV 18.
JV – South Vermilion 31 (Fossi 11), Parke Heritage 30 (Tossi 13).
Next – Parke Heritage (10-2, 1-0) plays at Crawfordsville. South Vermilion (4-6, 0-1) plays at Paris.
