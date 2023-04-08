Parke Heritage took home the most important hardware from the Banks of the Wabash Tourney championship games for high school baseball and softball Saturday afternoon at Riverton Parke's diamonds.
In baseball, coach Mitch Simmons' Wolves found themselves trailing Riverton Parke 6-1 through four innings before rallying with eight runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh to win 14-7.
In softball, coach Stacey Falls' female Wolves benefited from an inside-the-park grand slam from freshman Taya Sturmer in the top of the sixth, then held off South Vermillion for an 8-5 triumph.
Sturmer added a double and joined teammates Kenley Turner and Gabby Falls in scoring two runs apiece. Turner finished 3 for 5 from the plate and Maddy Downs ended up 2 for 4 for the Wolves, who had blanked North Vermillion 9-0 and 10-0 on the previous two nights.
Senior Emma Norman pitched all seven innings Saturday to pick up the latest victory, improving Parke Heritage's record to 3-3 after a slow start.
"We're maturing," Stacey Falls told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We have a lot of freshmen. After today, I think we believe."
Coach Falls also praised Norman for showing poise in the circle.
"She's come a long way on hitting her spots," the Wolves' coach said. "Her changeup was really good today."
For South Vermillion, freshman Ava Swinford led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a run scored and a run batted in. Rayven Wilson contributed a double.
"South Vermillion's a good team," Stacey Falls emphasized. "They have a lot of experience."
In the baseball title game going on at the same time, the host Panthers tallied one run in the first inning (singled home by Kyle Price), one in the second (singled home by Brandon Todd), two in the third (both unearned) and two in the fourth (one singled home by Charlie Belcher) in taking their 6-1 lead off Parke Heritage starting pitcher Renn Harper.
The Wolves' eight-run explosion, of which only two were earned, included RBI singles by Ashton Mrdja and Cade Mabry, a two-run double to right-center field by Kyle Harpold, another RBI single by Mrdja, two fielding errors and two wild pitches by reliever Reyin Fisher.
For the game, Riverton Parke committed seven errors, including one each by four different outfielders.
Ashton Lowry singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth to pull the host school within 9-7.
But the Wolves added five more runs in the top of the seventh off another reliever, Derron Hazzard. Only one of those was earned.
Perhaps the most fitting hit of the contest came in the middle of that outburst when B.T. Luce blooped a single that dropped between four charging fielders in shallow left-center to plate Josiah Heck.
Harper, also well known for basketball from this past winter, chalked up a complete-game victory. From the plate, Mrdja went 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Harpold and Mabry each finished 2 for 4.
Also worth mentioning was the Wolves' defense turning a 1-2-3 double play to finish the first after Riverton Parke already scored its first run.
"We've got 'never-say-die' kind of kids," Simmons mentioned. "We may be down five [as they were after four innings here], but we never get down."
Simmons also noted that this was Harper's "first true outing" on the mound this season.
"Once he got in a rhythm, he pitched pretty well," the Wolves' coach assessed.
From the Riverton Parke perspective, coach Charlie Martin saw some good and bad from his team Saturday.
"Offensively, we did exactly what we wanted to do," he said. "We scored runs in almost every inning against a great pitcher. We put ourselves in a position to win the game, but our defense let us down in the sixth inning."
Longtime Banks of the Wabash baseball fans might remember that Saturday marked 28 years to the day when North Vermillion sophomore Kirk Gentrup was struck and killed by a bolt of lightning while playing left field — on the same Riverton Parke diamond — against Rockville in the championship game.
