As Dan Brisceno brought out an aged brown suitcase full of objects relating to Paris’s history with professional baseball, even he didn’t know what to expect.
It was a hot and humid afternoon outside the Edgar County Historical Society, where Brisceno is president. The lack of ventilation inside the aged building on Main Street had the additional effect of making it feel more like an incinerator rather than a sanctuary from the heat.
But as Brisceno unearthed the museum’s collection of Paris Lakers memorabilia and sifted through its best bits, what the assortment contained would have any baseball fan feeling nostalgic.
Stained and aged game programs being sold for a few coins each. Hand-filled scorecards that helped keep track of stats before the invention of the internet. Giant advertising flyers posted city-wide.
It was a marvelous collection of sports history for the brief period that Paris dipped into the world of professional baseball as both a Class D affiliate for the Chicago Cubs and an independent team.
“I personally take it as a personal charge to make sure that this stuff is kept safe,” Brisceno said. “[I want to] keep this stuff preserved and out of harm’s way, so that future people walking through will get to see what baseball was and could be again in Paris.”
Formed in 1950, the Lakers were a part of an era where minor league teams popped up in smaller towns all across America, offering a promise of late-night entertainment in a time before the popularization of the television in American homes.
The rise of the television in the late 1950s contributed to lower attendance numbers in the Lakers’ later years, eventually resulting in their folding from the Midwest League after the 1959 season. But that wasn’t before residents were treated to the early careers of several Major League Baseball players.
There was “Sweet” Lou Johnson, a 1958 Laker who had a nine-year career in the MLB, most notably as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting left fielder during their 1965 World Series win. There was John Buzhardt, a 1955 Laker pitcher who won 71 major league games and was the Chicago White Sox’s 1967 opening day starter, sharing that honor with Hall of Fame pitchers Early Wynn and Tom Seaver.
But perhaps no one did more for the Lakers - or for baseball in the city in general - than Tom Sunkel.
Born and raised in Paris, had a seven-year majors career with three different teams, retiring to his hometown where he lived until his 2002 death aged 89. Sunkel managed the Lakers from 1951-54, finishing his tenure as the winningest coach in team history with a 293-199 overall record.
From those who were around the Lakers while he was in charge, they remember Sunkel as a caring man who did anything he could to keep the team running smoothly, including being head groundskeeper and a tender of the nearby Twin Lakes.
Lifelong Paris resident Bob Tague, 82, who worked inside the Laker Stadium concession stands while in high school, knew Sunkel well and spoke on how he found that the times and baseball has changed since his time of watching the Lakers.
“Tom did most of everything,” Tague said. “He lived on a cabin right on that drive (near Laker Stadium. Tom, he was a caretaker at the lake, he took care of the stadium, ball field, did most of that work. He did a good job with that team.
[Baseball] used to be rough. It was young men trying to go up to the next level. You might have a fight break out or something...but it was part of the entertainment,” Tague said with a laugh. “You can’t even see the managers get into an argument with the umpire anymore. Fans would get into it, too. You don’t really see that much anymore. It was a fun time, it really was.”
The Lakers have been defunct for exactly 60 years, with fewer and fewer people having remembered seeing the Lakers growing up and even less still living in the Paris area. Historical artifacts like the ones seen at the museum aren’t commonplace around town today.
But one giant artifact remains a staple of Paris baseball history and still stands tall today: the Lakers’ former home, Laker Stadium.
Still in use near Twin Lakes Park, the stadium today is largely modernized but still has the same grass field as it had in the 1950s. The field played host to the Mississippi-Ohio Valley League All-Star Game in 1951 as well as to a Midwest League championship in 1956, and for decades has hosted Little League and Paris High School baseball games.
Lifelong Paris resident Brisceno played four years of high school on the field himself as a baseball player for the Tigers — he heralded it as one of the best-preserved vintage ballparks around the area and rivaled only by Danville Stadium, also a former minor league field in Danville, Ill.
Laker Stadium still is a highly-respected city landmark today, and also one which many Parisians hold fond memories of.
When Paris moved away from their former high school building on Main Street to a gleaming new school north of the city in 2015, a new field was built on the property to replace Laker Stadium as the home of Tiger baseball. The move was much to the chagrin of countless residents, many of whom grew up watching the Tigers at the lakeside ballpark.
That type of passion from Brisceno and other residents makes him hopeful that the history of Laker Stadium will always be well-appreciated, and that the spirit of the professional team that once called Paris home will live on.
“When you walk on that field, you get the feeling that you’re walking on hallowed ground,” Brisceno said. “To walk that field, to say that I was walking the same steps. Walking the same footprint that (the Lakers) were in, it brings it up to a different sense.”
BREAKOUT
Paris Lakers seasons
year=league=record=finish=affiliation
1950=MOVL=44-74=6th of 8=none
1951=MOVL=84-36=1st of 6=none
1952=MOVL=85-42=2nd of 8=none
1953=MOVL=66-53=2nd of 6=none
1954=MOVL=58-68=7th of 8=none
1955=MOVL=62-64=6th of 8=Cubs
1956=ML=73-52=1st of 8=Cubs
1957=ML=51-73=7th of 8=Cubs
1958=ML=64-61-4th of 8=Cubs
1959=ML=57-68=6th of 8=Cubs
MOVL — Mississippi-Ohio Valley League
ML — Midwest League
