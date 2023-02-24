Paris notched a convincing 42-28 victory over host Pana in the Illinois girls high school basketball Class 2A Pana Sectional championship game on Thursday night.
The Tigers raised their season record to 30-3 with the victory. Kaitlyn Coombes led all scorers with 21 points for Paris, including 12 free throws, 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Paris led 18-9 at halftime. The Tigers hit six 3-pointers and shot 36% from the field.
Paris now faces Breese Mater Dei on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Salem Super-Sectional. Breese Mater Dei won its DuQuoin Sectional championship by a tight 40-38 margin Thursday.
