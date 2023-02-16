A blazing start came in handy later in the game for Paris on Thursday night, as the host Tigers held off Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond — short version, ALAH — for the championship of the Illinois Class 2A Paris Regional in girls high school basketball.
The Tigers were 7 for 11 from the field in the first eight minutes, 3 of 6 from long range, to take a 17-4 lead and spent most of the right of the night keeping the visiting Knights at bay, finally pulling away late for a 46-34 final score.
ALAH got within 36-31 with 3:26 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Kailee Otto — “We wanted to entertain the crowd,” coach Dave Tingley of Paris quipped afterward, then quickly refuted that statement — but Paris hit most of its free throws down the stretch, and the ones the Tigers didn’t hit the Knights were unable to rebound.
“For a championship [game], you’re going to get the best shot from an opponent,” he said, “and I guess that’s what you want.”
The Paris first quarter included five points each by Graci Watson, Trinity Tingley and Kaitlyn Coombes, and the other two points — plus three rebounds and three steals — by Deming Hawkins. “She’s the unsung hero of our team, especially on the defensive end,” coach Tingley said of Hawkins.
The visitors wouldn’t go away, however.
Paris had 15-point leads twice in the second quarter, only to have ALAH get within 26-16 by halftime. A 13-point third-quarter lead melted to 32-23 by the end of that period — not a stellar offensive output for either team in those eight minutes — and it was 36-26 early in the fourth quarter when the visitors made their move with five straight points.
But Paris has plenty of ball handlers, and the Knights had to foul to give themselves a chance. Kendra Young hit 1 of 2 for Paris, but the defensive rebound was kicked out of bounds by the visitors. Coombes drove for a basket and was fouled, but the rebound of her miss went out of bounds to the Tigers again. With a 39-31 lead, Coombes missed the front end of a one-and-one, but grabbed her own rebound. And then the Tigers hit 7 of their last 10.
Coombes had a game-high 18 points to lead the Tigers, while Trinity Tingley added 10 — including the only two Paris field goals in the third quarter, both in crucial situations. Tingley also had five assists, Hawkins four steals and Kendra Young eight rebounds and three steals.
Claire Seal led ALAH with 17 points and eight rebounds and Otto scored 12, but the visitors had just five girls break into the scoring column.
“We’ve gotten off to two great starts in a row [in regional play],” coach Tingley said afterward, “but we’ve got to carry that momentum through the second half.”
“Everybody stepped up. Our team wins as a team, and that’s what makes our team special.”
