When it comes to playing Division I basketball? Paoli's Brett Bosley isn't messing around when it comes to staking out his dream.
"I've always wanted to go D-I. I always go big or go home. I know it's going to come with a lot of hard work, but I'm ready for it and I'm excited," Bosley said.
Bosley announced Wednesday that he will come to ISU as a preferred walk-on. He will join current Sycamores Keon Sellers and Sam Mervis as walk-on players on the roster.
Bosley, a 6-foot-6 player who is listed alternately as a forward or guard, but who has guard skills and would likely project as a wing as the collegiate level, has been a versatile threat for the Rams, who have been perennial winners in the southern part of the state.
Bosley is 10th on the school's all-time scoring list at 1,121 career points. Bosley scored 38 in a scrimmage against Clarksville last Saturday.
"I definitely think my strength is getting to the bucket. Starting from the lane and getting to the rim. I think I can use my defensive skills, being long and athletic, and hopefully be a good defensive player and be among the top six or seven guys," Bosley said.
Bosley's family has a history of attending ISU and his girlfriend is attending the school too.
"My girlfriend is there. Both of my parents and my brother went to Indiana State. I've been up there quite a bit and it feels right. It feels like home. None of the other colleges felt like a good fit for me. It feels like a good place to spend four years at," Bosley said.
There's another tie to ISU that might be surprising at first glance.
Paoli doesn't play many schools from west-central Indiana, but the Rams have come into view annually in recent years via their battles with Linton.
The Rams and Miners have met three times since 2018, the most memorable game being a 72-71 win by Linton in a 2019 regional semifinal, clinched via a Sammy Robbins buzzer-beater.
Linton has won all three games against Paoli, but Bosley has become close with Miners guard Lincoln Hale, who is coming to ISU as a scholarship player.
"We've been good buddies, playing AAU together, and we play well together and we'll both be a good fit at ISU. I'm looking forward to getting into it," Bosley said.
Paoli, winners of 63 games in the last three seasons, begins its season next Friday against Henryville. ISU will make a delayed start to its season when it hosts the University of Indianapolis on Dec. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.