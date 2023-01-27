Timing is everything in Conference Indiana boys high school basketball.
Host Terre South led for almost the first 23 minutes Friday night against Bloomington South, but the visiting Panthers led for the last nine — 64-59 at the final buzzer — and coach J.R. Holmes of the Panthers hasn’t been on the winning side of 892 games without his teams knowing how to protect a lead. The Panthers made their free throws and the Braves couldn’t catch up.
“We had a great game plan tonight,” coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said after the game, “but the momentum shifted. Credit the guys for coming back, but [the Panthers] hit shots.”
The Braves broke a 2-2 tie on 3-pointers by Zayvion Baker and Josh Morgan and had a 15-8 lead after a quarter.
The visitors heated up in the second quarter and had a 5-0 run to get within 19-18, but Peyton Turner hit a 3-pointer to protect the lead and the Braves were still up 28-24 at intermission, when queen Lauren Beaumont and her escort Sam Mallory led the homecoming court through its ceremony.
The visitors scored first in the third quarter, but the Braves responded with five straight points for a 33-26 advantage, and as the teams traded scores it began to look like the Braves were going to win their first conference game.
Gavin Wisley, the Panthers’ 6-foot-8 center, hit one of his four 3-pointers just past the midpoint of the third quarter, however, and the visitors had crept within 40-39.
After a Chris Herrin free throw, the visitors took the third-quarter lead with a 7-2 run, then opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers.
After leading almost the entire game, the Braves now trailed 52-43 — but responded with the comeback their coach had mentioned. Nas McNeal drove for a basket, twice in a row the Braves got baskets after steals, and Herrin hit another free throw that cut the lead to 52-50. Then the pace of the game slowed to a crawl as the Panthers spread the court.
The Braves had committed just two second-half fouls with a little over two minutes left in the game and it took more than a minute to get the Panthers into a one-and-one situation. And once that happened, the Panthers went 9 for 10 to clinch the win.
“[The Panthers] did what they needed to do,” Lewis said. “The kids fought, but that’s what happens when you go against well coached teams.”
Wisley led all scorers with 22 points for Bloomington, but no other Panther reached double figures.
The Braves got 16 points from McNeal, 14 from Baker and 10 plus a game-high seven rebounds from Jude McCoskey. The home team shot better and outrebounded the visitors, but made four fewer 3-pointers and were outscored 17-8 at the foul line.
“We had that one,” Lewis concluded. “We had our opportunities.”
