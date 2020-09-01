Coaches are never, ever wired to make excuses. Riverton Parke football coach Brad Sanders is no exception. In the wake of a 20-12 loss at Attica’s Lewis Bruce Jr. Field on Monday, Sanders had this to say after the game.
“Our kids don’t have many toes left, they shot them all off,” Sanders said.
“We just have to play better. Hats off to Attica. They showed up ready to play and our kids weren’t. We made too many mistakes, turned it over too many times in the red zone. We talked before the game the only way we get in trouble is mental mistakes and we made plenty of them.”
The truth is that Riverton Parke has legitimate excuses to fall back on, though certainly, the coaches wouldn’t want to impart those to the Panthers’ players.
Riverton Parke had its season delayed to COVID-19 cases within its program.
It was playing this rare Monday night football game in the first place because of this COVID-19-forced delay to ensure the program didn’t miss two games in the season. To adhere to IHSAA rules, Riverton Parke will play its Week 3 game on Saturday at South Vermillion.
COVID-19-related problems are more than just delayed or missed games, however. Practices were interrupted. Conditioning fell behind. Riverton Parke is not blessed with depth in the first place, 27 players are on the roster, and Sanders said eight of them were missing on Monday.
Add in the fact that Attica already had a game under its belt? It was a tough challenge.
“Our guys were out of shape and it showed. They couldn’t finish and couldn’t focus,” Sanders said. “With everything that’s going on? This could be our last game. We could get shut down tomorrow. You never know. We just need to be better prepared.”
Riverton Parke (0-1, 0-1) did its best and did have a chance to tie the game late. Ultimately, however, self-inflicted wounds were mortal.
Neither team scored in the first quarter. Attica drew first blood in the second period. An 80-yard scoring drive finished off by a 3-yard run by Zach Black. The Attica running back had been one of the contributors as the Red Ramblers gained 73 of the 80 yards on the ground.
The Panthers answered back quickly. A 47-yard Derron Hazzard, he reversed field after some good initial blocking, was capped appropriately as Hazzard plunged in off right guard five plays later. Riverton Parke had a bad snap on the two-point conversion to attempt to tie the game and it remained 8-6 all the way to halftime.
The game would evolve into a Black vs. Hazzard battle royale as each was their teams’ best player on both sides of the ball. Both played running back. Both played linebacker and they frequently met each other on both sides. Hazzard stopped Black at least twice on tackles for loss, including a big one in the second half that prevented an Attica score.
“He’s a really good player. He didn’t play last year due to injury. He’s only a sophomore. We have some young kids we’re going to have to get developed,” Sanders said.
The Red Ramblers (1-1, 1-0) took advantage of second-half Panthers mistakes to prevail.
The Panthers survived a Hazzard fumble at the Riverton Parke 12-yard line unscathed with a nice goal line stand, but a Trysten Hightower fumble at the Riverton Parke 2 after the Panthers got the ball back was a bridge too far. Black scored from four yards out to put Attica up 14-6.
Another mistake, though it was disputed afterwards, helped Attica increase its lead. Riverton Parke’s Hayden Martin had intercepted a pass on 4th-and-13 at the Riverton Parke 19-yard line and returned it to near midfield. However, roughing the passer was called on the play, giving the ball back to the Red Ramblers. There was some conjecture as to whether Attica quarterback John Britt was hit late or hit once the ball was intercepted.
Britt took advantage of the second chance on the last play of the third quarter, scoring on a 9-yard keeper to send Attica to a 20-6 advantage.
Riverton Parke had the measure of the final period. Hazzard rushed for 44 yards of a 58-yard Riverton Parke scoring drive. He capped the drive himself with an 8-yard run.
The Panthers held Attica at the RP 20 with 3:30 left and proceeded to drive steadily for a potential game-tying score. A 52-yard pass from Riverton Parke quarterback Derek Lebron to Hazzard was the big play – Hazzard bobbled the ball before hauling it in for the big gain.
Riverton Parke penetrated to the Attica 5-yard line before self-inflicted disaster struck. On second down, a snap sailed past Lebron and before he could pounce on the loose ball, Britt sped past him and recovered instead to effectively end the game with 1:12 left. It was Attica’s 12th win in a row over the Panthers, though it was the closest game in that streak for RP.
It doesn’t get any easier going forward. Riverton Parke only has five days to prepare for its Saturday game at South Vermillion. Then, only a one-day break before preparation for its Week 4 game at Seeger.
“It’s going to be tough on a short week. Especially playing South Vermillion. They’re a tough team. We’ll have our work cut out for us,” Sanders said.
Riverton Parke=0=6=0=6=-=12
Attica=0=8=12=0=-=20
A – Zach Black 3 run (Black run), 8:17 2Q.
RP – Derron Hazzard 1 run (converson failed), 4:59 2Q.
A – Black 4 run (run failed), 7:14 3Q.
A – John Britt 9 run (pass failed), :00 3Q.
RP – Hazzard 8 run (run failed), 7:41 4Q.
Next – Riverton Parke (0-1, 0-1) plays at South Vermillion and Attica (1-1, 1-0) plays at Seeger on Saturday.
