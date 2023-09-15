In its many years of high school football successes, Bloomington South seems to always find some aspect of the game that it can count on.
In 2023 it appears that aspect is its defensive front, which stifled host Terre Haute South and led the Panthers to a 41-14 Conference Indiana victory Friday night.
Despite the final score — and despite a few long completions by the visitors — the Braves’ defense was respectable enough. Although the Panthers were a running team Friday, they never gained yardage in big chunks — with the exception of quarterback Jarrin Alley’s 19-yard run for the first touchdown of the game — and it took burly tailback Gavin Adams 30 carries to gain his game-high 97 yards.
But the visitors didn’t have to be in a hurry to score, because the Braves weren’t threatening. The host team had zero net yards rushing until the final seconds of the first half, and its offense was limited to short sideline passes.
Despite that one-dimensional attack, the Braves trailed just 20-0 at halftime and had the ball to start the second half. But their first possession lasted just 50 seconds, the Panthers drove for another score, and it took until the fourth quarter for the home team to put together a couple of drives.
“It didn’t help that we had two starting offensive linemen out,” coach Tim Herrin of the Braves said after the game.
“I can’t fault the kids’ effort. We just didn’t execute.
“Defensively we played really well,” the coach continued, “but we’ve got to make that play to get off the field.”
The Braves got that play on the first drive of the game, a goal-line interception by Treva Branch halting the Panthers. South’s offense couldn’t change the field position, though, and the visitors had to drive just 41 yards for their first score.
Bloomington’s second score came after a methodical 15-play drive that covered just 60 yards. Then one of those long completions, a 47-yarder to tight end Tysen Smith, set up the third touchdown of the first half
The Braves finally got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter when Brady Wilson (24 for 39, 257 yards) found A.J. Watkins (10 catches, 105 yards) for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers answered with their last long bomb, a 48-yarder from Alley to Alex Shaevitz, but the Braves had the ball most of the rest of the fourth quarter and Zyeiar White capped an 80-yard, 17-play drive with a 5-yard scoring run.
The Braves now have a short week, hosting Northview on Thursday night (officials couldn’t be found for a Friday game). Herrin is hoping that’s a good thing for his team.
“We get to do something special,” he reasoned. “We’ve played on Saturday already, now we get to play on Thursday. We’ll circle the wagons, have a great game plan, have great effort and see where we’re at.”
