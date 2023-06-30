What kind of roll is Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou on as he’s sacked and pillaged of the rest of the IndyCar field in 2023?
With the IndyCars headed to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, Palou has a chance to become the first driver to win three straight races since Scott Dixon did it to start the 2020 season.
Palou has won three of the last four IndyCar races, a feat no driver has achieved since 2017 when Josef Newgarden pulled it off in his first season at Team Penske.
Both Dixon and Newgarden won the IndyCar points championship in those respective years. Palou, who has a massive 74-point lead over second-place Marcus Ericsson, appears destined to do the same in 2023.
However, there’s one caveat when it comes to the narrow, winding, 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio layout, a circuit that features significant elevation change.
Chevrolet has ruled the roost at Mid-Ohio in the 2020s.
The Chevy marque has been in Victory Lane in three of the four races contested at the Lexington, Ohio course in the 2020s, including wins in the last two by Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin.
With Palou, who drives for the Honda-powered Ganassi team looking indefatigable, the Chevy teams will hang their hat on whatever they can.
“We were really strong in 2022, and that’s really where we made a lot of our points. I have no doubt in my mind we have the pace to do it. It’s a matter of putting things together, and we’ve got great fuel mileage from Chevy,” said reigning champion McLaughlin.
The last two natural terrain courses were good to the Detroit make. At Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. on April 30, Chevy earned three of the top four spots.
At Road America on June 18, Chevy took two of the top three positions.
“Coming off of a strong showing at Road America and the win earlier at Barber Motorsports Park – two tracks with some similar features and elevation change – should give our teams a pretty good baseline for rolling off at Mid-Ohio,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet Engineering Program Manager for the IndyCar Series.
The frustration on the Chevy side has mostly come from the Arrow McLaren team. While Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi have all qualified consistently well – all have an average starting position in IndyCar’s top seven – they haven’t been able to finish the job.
None of the drivers has a win in 2023 despite leading a combined 202 laps between them. Mid-Ohio wasn’t kind to the then-two-car team in 2022 either. Both O’Ward and Rosenqvist went out early due to mechanical gremlins. O’Ward fell out with a fuel system problem after leading 28 laps.
“I think we're all looking forward to getting back to Mid-Ohio to take care of some unfinished business from last year,” Rosenqvist said. “It was arguably our best weekend of the season leading up to the race; then both cars were struck by unfortunate events.”
Will any of the Chevy-powered cars have enough for Palou? It seems doubtful given his recent dominance.
In the last four races, to go along with two poles, Palou has led 174 laps, 39.5% of the laps available, a number that would undoubtedly be higher if not for misfortune in the Indianapolis 500 when he was struck by Rinus VeeKay in the pits after leading 36 of the first 60 laps.
Even then, Palou fought his way from dead last on the leap lap to a fourth-place finish. A good argument can be made that without the bad luck at Indy, Palou might have four straight wins in his back pocket.
The scary thing? Palou feels like his wave is still building rather than feeling like it could crest in the near future.
“I feel like we have momentum. Momentum in motorsports matters a lot for driver confidence, team confidence, mechanic confidence. Everybody want to get the win, just like you are asking for more and more. It just gets better and better,” Palou said.
Not that Palou is overlooking the challenge of Mid-Ohio itself. Unlike the long straights and sweeping corners at Road America, Mid-Ohio has few respites from its 13 turns.
“The issue at Mid-Ohio is that you have corners that are back to back, really tight, really high speed, and you don't really have too much time to breathe,” Palou said. “Yeah, it's very physical for everybody. Especially the race, we expect it's going to be quite humid and very warm.”
Qualifying for the race begins at 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The race is set to go green at 1:53 p.m. Sunday and it will be televised on USA Network.
