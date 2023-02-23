This weekend, the men’s and women’s Indiana State track and field teams will try to defend their league throne.
Two seniors took a fifth year of eligibility for their respective last dances in Chicago — the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships taking place Sunday and Monday at Gately Park.
One holder will be favored this weekend with the men being voted to win it in Thursday’s coaches poll and the women garnered second in the projection.
One of the centerfolds is senior Wyatt Wyman.
After two seasons and another one expunged by COVID-19, Wyman nearly called it a career.
“I almost quit running my sophomore year,” he said. “I struggled with the transition into a Division I program.”
Wyman said he had slower times as a freshman compared to high school at Brown County.
Sixth-year coach Angela Martin said this rough progression isn’t an anomaly.
“A lot of times [for] freshmen, it’s an adjustment,” she said. “For one, you are going from your high school who may know a whole bunch or they may not know anything. Now you are coming with a group where everybody is the best on their team.”
“He had a lot of frustrations and wasn’t getting what he felt was what he wanted,” she added.
She said she had several one-on-one chats with Wyman before he broke out of his slump as a junior.
He scored in the 800-meter run in the MVC outdoor championships with a fourth-place showing.
Last year, his decision to stay the course picked up steam.
He helped set the program bar with his 4x800 relay squad at 7:22.93, and medley relay at 9:49.87 and is No. 6 in ISU history in the 800, 1:50.14, all-MVC in the 4x400 and a league scorer in the 800.
“It’s got to be the love of the sport, you could ask any of my family members,” Wyman said. “I kept telling them for two years, I’m doing this because I love to run. I wasn’t doing it because I was running well.”
“I hope many who read my story [about] coming into college, struggling with athletics, understand that they are not the only people in that situation,” he added.
Now, he goes where the ’stache takes him, in a growing trend for ISU competitors. It’s a look he adopted as a junior and symbolizes brighter days.
“Some of the distance and mid-distance guys started rocking the mustache and ever since, growing it out throughout the week, trim everything but the mustache before the race,” he said.
The women boast solid athletes too.
Senior Brittney Walker came back to Terre Haute looking to enhance her legacy with the White and Blue.
The fifth-year triple- and long-jumper has an unknown ceiling but will likely be in the top three moving forward in the conference, according to associate coach Jeff Martin.
Martin helped get the East St. Louis native on campus with a last-hour signature in June. After multiple surgeries while in Terre Haute and constant injuries during her first four years, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
She said she left Belleville, Ill., but aimed to represent the area with her marks.
She did last year — league scorer in triple jump at the indoor and outdoor events, and long jump outdoors.
The Sycamores won the indoor title and finished second in the outdoors.
“Getting a ring, winning a championship with a team that deserved it honestly,” said Walker, an elementary school major. “We all fought, we all put in our best effort and came out on top. That was pretty amazing, going into it we were seen as the underdogs and came out on top.”
She said the school is still underrated in the conference after not being picked to repeat in the Windy City.
“Having veteran leadership is huge in any sport,” Martin said. “Brittney’s kind of a special story, she battled injuries her entire career. We finally have her healthy this year.”
The student teacher in the Vigo High School Cooperation, according to Martin, and he said she’s a solid fit to teach while balancing her “infectious smile” with “[wearing] emotions on her sleeve.”
Junior Ryann Porter is the reigning MVC Player of the Week, she and Walker both earned it twice and six men collected the accolade this year. Porter will be a factor in the 60 hurdles and triple jump.
Junior Selene Weaver and sophomore Brooklyn Giertz are top-tier league pole-vaulters.
Junior Zoe Sullivan has been strong in the 60 hurdles, senior Kelsey Bowlds and junior Eva Grace Quinlan round out a stacked lineup of jumpers.
