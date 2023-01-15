Despite a sluggish day, Indiana State used its best push to pull within three points of Missouri State in the waning seconds.
The Sycamores had multiple looks to knot it.
Senior Cooper Neese launched a trey from the right wing off the dribble that caromed off the iron and the Bears fumbled it over the baseline with nine seconds left.
After a timeout, senior Cameron Henry flashed a bounce pass to the near corner as senior Courvoisier McCauley split a double screen.
He took flight on the catch as he was falling backward, and hoisted a contested 3 that clanged off the front of the rim and went over in a 64-62 loss to Missouri State.
“Whatever’s in our wheelhouse, like coach said, we are trying to play to our advantage,” Neese said. “’Voss’ is good at those things. I include myself [to be] good at those things. If we’ve got an advantage we need to be able to try to find that advantage before we try to force something up. [I’m] opinionated. I don’t think those were bad shots at all. They were both two shots that were in our wheelhouse. Being able to do what we can do and understand that he’s the kind of player and I’m the kind of player that understands that we love that time. It just didn’t go our way today.”
The Bears’ lead swelled to 13 with 10:26 left and got timely offensive rebounds down the stretch for second-chance points, they finished with 16 on 12 offensive caroms. In total, they outrebounded the Sycamores 32-26.
The Sycamores played their best basketball from that point on. McCauley, who dropped 15 points and had four rebounds, scored in the lane, like he did all day, junior Xavier Bledson converted a pair of free throws to bring it to 52-43.
Neese, who had 12 points, drove to the right side of the paint for a layin as the deficit was trimmed to seven with 6:26 to go.
From the jump, Missouri State hit the hardwood with assurance in its movement on both ends.
“Their switching really bothered us,” second-year coach Josh Schertz said. “We were able to adjust it a little bit. We were able to get it inside. It was a combination of their switching. They put a guard on our bigs. They had all their length on the perimeter which made it hard.”
The Sycamores (13-6, 6-2) have historically floundered at Missouri State.
They haven’t won in Springfield since 2019 and as a program have gone 6-34 in this city.
Missouri State (9-9, 5-3) used a barrage of five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes to send the initial blow with a 21-11 lead.
The Bears knocked down six in the first half.
Senior Bryan Trimble surged when he checked in. He logged 16 minutes in the first half and drained three triples and three free throws after getting hit attempting another.
The Bears’ bench outscored the Sycamores’ reserves 16-2 in the first 20 minutes and 24-10 for the contest.
The first double-digit lead of the closing half came with 12:35 left at 47-37.
Henry led the squad with 17 points, five rebounds and 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.
The Sycamores got instant production upon the return to the rotation from Bledson. He came up with a trio of thefts in the first half as added vigor to the defending the post. He played 22 minutes and chipped in a basket, two free throws and two assists.
“He played really well for us, I thought he was good tonight,” Schertz said. “We needed him, his toughness and his savvy. This is a grown man’s game down there. It’s a tough game. ‘Jabo,’ I thought he had a defensive lapse there late when Clay drove it. I don’t know if he thought he was going to take a charge, but he got bumped and he went back on the play and they got a layup, but outside of that, his toughness, his physicality, his intelligence was a major impact for us.”
Sophomore guard Julian Larry played sparse minutes again in the second half for the second straight game due to miscues. He did lead the team with three assists in 19 minutes in another start.
“He just has to play better,” Schertz said. “He had five turnovers in short minutes. He had a defensive lapse. We got to take care of the ball. He had a great week. It’s a new week, it’s a new deal. We needed, I thought, more consistent play from the point.”
