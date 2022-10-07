Outmanned North loses at Chatard

When the other team's Senior Night celebration includes almost as many players as your team has in uniform, that's probably not a good sign.
When the other team is one of the best ones in the state and smarting from a big loss a week earlier, that's not a good sign either.
Thus Terre Haute North fell 49-0 Friday night in nonconference high school football at Indianapolis Chatard.
"We battled," North coach Billy Blundell said after the game. "We're just so banged up right now."
Unofficially the Patriots had 31 players dressed for the game, with leading rusher and receiver Damon Sturm not one of them.
"We're at the point in the season where we have the third or fourth guy in some positions, and some other guys playing out of position," the coach said.
The game actually started in promising enough fashion for the Patriots, who had played the Trojans well for one half in the game in Chatard's stadium two years ago.
North picked up two first downs, one on a run by Donovan Wright and the other on a pass from Bryson Carpenter to Will Blundell. But Wright suffered a hamstring injury during that possession, which ended with the Patriots punting into a stiff wind.
The kick netted just 1 yard, setting up a four-play scoring drive for the Trojans, and the home team was off to the races.
After one first down, on a pass to Kyler Dixon, the Patriots punted again and Chatard drove 73 yards in 13 plays, using up more than six minutes to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Then came a failed fourth-down gamble followed by a 40-yard drive; a pick-6 for a 28-0 lead; and a 43-yard drive to wrap up the first-half scoring.
"We made some mistakes in the first half, and that's not going to help against a good team," coach Blundell said, adding, "That's two weeks in a row where our starting running back gets hurt and we're having to do things on the fly . . . our offense put the defense in bad spots all night."
Chatard drove 67 yards in eight plays to start the third quarter. North got its first defensive stop of the game on a fumble recovery by Jaden Wayt late in the third quarter, but the Chatard reserves also drove for a touchdown in the fourth period.
