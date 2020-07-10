Outlaws to invade Action Track on Sunday

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams will be put to test Sunday when they battle on the Terre Haute Action Track's half-mile dirt oval.
The event still has tickets available online at worldofoutlaws.com. Tickets also will be available at the gate on raceday. In addition to the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws, the Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars will be in action.
Ten-time series champion Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D., won at the Action Track in 2014 and finished second at the track’s last World of Outlaws sprint event in 2018.
Meanwhile, reigning series champion Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, Calif., has positioned himself as the driver to beat every race this season. He has seven wins, 16 top-fives and 18 top-10s in the first 19 races of 2020. The Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway was the second doubleheader event he’s swept too.
Sweet is the last driver to win an Outlaws sprint event at Terre Haute in 2018.
Other than Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild is on one of the best hot streaks in the series. The Wooster, Ohio, driver currently has 11 consecutive top-10 finishes — seven being top-fives — with his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team.
That streak has helped Haudenschild maintain his fifth-place rank in the championship points, but he has yet to pick up a win this year. He placed fifth in his sole start at Terre Haute.
Sunday's winner will receive $10,000.
Pits will open at 2 p.m., with the grandstand seats available at 3, hot laps beginning at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7:25.
Pit prices are $40, general admission tickets cost $35, infield tickets are $20 and children 11 and under get in free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.