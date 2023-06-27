Athletics at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College have seen lots of changes and milestones in recent years.
Pomeroy athletics made the move to go coed, recruiting the first men’s student-athlete in 2015. The roster of sports grew, and the college began competing at the NAIA level. Success came, too, including The Woods winning River States Conference titles in softball and women’s outdoor track and field in the 2022-23 school year.
Now outgoing SMWC Athletic Director Ron Prettyman has been selected as the 2022-23 River States Conference Athletic Director of the Year. Prettyman, who recently finished up his stint as associate vice president for athletics at SMWC, was selected by his peers in the RSC.
Prettyman led The Woods’ athletic department for the last two years. During his time, the Pomeroys began their tenure as members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the sports of men’s basketball, men’s volleyball and sprint football were added.
Kevin Lanke, previously the No. 2 staffer in the Rose-Hulman athletic department, was hired last month as SMWC associate vice president for athletics taking over for Prettyman.
“Ron Prettyman is the consummate professional who has played a major role in elevating the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods program since 2021. Ron’s experience and strong leadership have helped the athletic department reach a position of strength that will benefit the college for years to come,” said Lanke in a SMWC news release.
Prior to his time at SMWC, Prettyman worked for the NCAA as managing director of championships and alliances. Prettyman provided prominent leadership to nearby Indiana State, where he served as athletic director from 2005 to 2015, a time in which he led ISU to six different NCAA tournament appearances with five different sports.
“Ron’s leadership at The Woods has been instrumental in the last two years as he has navigated an ever growing athletic department,” said Brennan Randolph, SMWC interim president and vice president of enrollment management and information technology. “What an honor to be recognized by the RSC as the Athletic Director of the Year. It has been a privilege to work with Ron and appreciate his leadership at The Woods.”
SMWC won RSC championships in softball and women’s outdoor track and field this past year. The softball title was the second in a row for the Pomeroys. Other high points to the year were women’s basketball making the conference playoffs for the first time, volleyball posting a school-record 26 wins and fifth place in the conference and men’s basketball improving by eight wins from the year before.
Prettyman brought his experience of nearly 40 years in athletics to the SMWC campus. He has been an athletic director for 33 years with past time serving at Indiana State, Cal State Dominguez Hills, Vanguard and California Baptist.
“Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has been blessed by the extraordinary leadership of Ron Prettyman,” Dottie King, outgoing SMWC president for the past 21 years, said in a conference news release.
“His career is impressive and even more so, his deep care for the student-athletes, the coaches and our school. I’m proud to know Ron.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.