For the second straight season, Terre Haute North's Cami Burk was one of the dominant pitchers in Class 4A Sectional 12 in high school softball, but on Monday night she also met her match.
In 2022 at Plainfield, Burk pitched the Patriots into the sectional championship game with wins over the host Quakers and Brownsburg. On Monday, she held seventh-ranked Avon -- the team that beat the Patriots in last year's championship game -- without an earned run, but Madeline Herman of the Orioles pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts as North was eliminated 1-0.
"[Burk] pitched the game we needed her to pitch to win," said coach Chris Mundy of the Patriots, who had lost twice decisively to the Orioles in the regular season. "We just didn't hit it."
Burk showed in the bottom of the first that she was going to compete, after a leadoff single, a sacrifice and a wild pitch had Avon's Lilly Heath almost immediately at third base and a hit batter and stolen base put two runners in scoring position. Avon's cleanup hitter was retired on a popup and the next batter flied out.
In the third, Heath hit a one-out double and scored on a passed ball and a throwing error, but despite two walks in the inning there was no further damage. Burk also got defensive support, with right fielder Maddy Ramey taking extra bases away from Avon's Jaylee Fansler in the fourth and shortstop Kara Salmon making a backhanded stop of a hot smash to rob Karly Anderson in the fifth.
"We played defense great, except for one throw," Mundy said.
North, however, didn't have a baserunner until Addy Millington walked with two out in the third, and didn't have another until the seventh. Avon coach Harley (Sinders) Skinner has seen the Patriots often enough to know the power potential they have, and the Avon bullpen was in action -- no-hitter or no no-hitter -- after North's Emma Morrison hit a smash off the glove of second baseman Hannah Sutton (but was thrown out at first) in the sixth. But even though Burk's one-out walk in the seventh brought up two Patriots capable of changing the lead, Herman finished strong.
Mundy had been confident it wouldn't take too many runs to make Burk a winner on Monday.
"She knows what she has to do to get the job done, and she said [before the game] that she was gonna pitch a good game," the coach said. "I wish we'd thought that way with our bats."
"I couldn't ask much more of myself," said Burk after probably her last softball game, when asked about her postseason success. "The more pitching I do, the better I do . . . this season was definitely not long enough."
Burk is one of a group of seven seniors that also includes Ramey, left fielder Drew Bolen, designated player Zoey Jukes, reserve catcher Alison Newnam and two that missed the season with injuries, Kayla DeBow and Kinley Sparks.
"They've been a great bunch to coach," Mundy said, "and I wish there were a couple more who could have played."
"We had a lot of freshmen come in [at the start of the season] and we had our doubts," Burk said, "but the team showed me they had my back and I had theirs. The season couldn't have gone much better."
In Monday's second game, Brownsburg had a 10-0 lead melt to 10-7 in the seventh inning but held on against Plainfield. The Bulldogs play Terre Haute South in Tuesday's second game.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Strange cf 3-0-0-0, Jukes dp 3-0-0-0, Monday 1b 0-0-0-0, Burk p 2-0-0-0, Bolen lf 3-0-0-0, Salmon ss 3-0-0-0, Gibson 2b 2-0-0-0, Ramey 2-0-0-0, Morrison 3b 2-0-0-0, Millington c 1-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-0-0.
AVON (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Heath lf 3-1-2-0, Anderson ss 1-0-0-0, Sutton 2b 1-0-1-0, Lauth 3b 3-0-0-0, Logeais cf 3-0-0-0, Fansler 1b 3-0-1-0, Stopperich dp 3-0-1-0, Mace c 0-0-0-0, Herman p 3-0-0-0, Pappas rf 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-1-5-0.
Terre Haute North 000 000 0 -- 0
Avon 001 000 x -- 1
E -- Millington. LOB -- THN 2, Avon 7. 2B -- Heath, Stopperich. SB -- Sutton, Woelfle (North courtesy runner). SH -- Anderson.
Terre Haute North IP H R ER BB SO
Burk (L) 6 5 1 0 2 4
Avon IP H R ER BB SO
Herman (W) 7 0 0 0 2 14
HBP -- by Burk (Sutton). WP --Burk 2. PB -- Millington. T -- 1:30.
Next -- Avon (22-6) will play Decatur Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Terre Haute North finished 12-15.
