Indiana State will get looks this week at squads occupying the bottom and top spots in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball standings.
The women’s ballclub (10-17 overall, 5-13 MVC) opens with Bradley (3-26, 0-18) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hulman Center.
“This league is really competitive,” Indiana State coach Chad Killinger said. “So I don’t think you can overlook anybody by any stretch. Everybody has really good players or is doing whatever they can to be successful at both ends of the floor.”
This will be the third time the Sycamores will try to seal a series sweep at home. The Braves haven’t won since Dec. 6 — a string of 21 straight defeats.
Killinger stressed the importance of exerting their will defensively and winning the margin on the glass.
BU, meanwhile, is last in the league in field-goal percentage defense at 46% and second to last in points allowed, 73.7.
On Saturday, the league-leading Illinois State Redbirds will come to Hulman Center for Senior Day.
The Redbirds are a stark contrast to BU, with a stingy 38.5% field-goal defense, which is second in the MVC. They hold foes to 61.6 points a game.
The 1 p.m. tipoff will commemorate veterans Anna McKendree, Del’Janae Williams, Caitlin Anderson, Hattie Westerfeld, Florence Tshimanga, Natalia Lalic, Adrian Folks and Sommer Pitzer.
Folks, Westerfeld, Williams, Anderson, Lalic and Pitzer have been through two regimes during ISU’s rebuild.
“To me, that day is about celebrating the young women in our program,” Killinger said. “And letting them go out and doing everything we can to be successful.”
Junior Mya Glanton will be the last holdover recruited by the prior coaching staff.
This group won five games each of their first two years and 11 last year. The team went 5-13 in conference play last year, its current league tally.
“Illinois State is one of the top programs in the league right now,” Killinger said.
“They’ve done a good job of putting themselves in the position they are in, but we played really well over there, [78-68 loss Jan. 20]. We just had a few defensive breakdowns that led to open shots for them.”
“If we take that same mindset on Saturday … we have nothing to lose in that situation. Hopefully, we play loose and can knock down some shots and do a good job in terms of trying to keep the ball out of their shooters’ hands where they’ve got wide-open looks.”
