Indiana State’s football team had several first-half tipping points in its season opener with Eastern Illinois on Thursday evening.
The Sycamores shelled out three hiccups in the second quarter that inhibited them from making up the ground needed to put a scare in the Panthers in a 27-0 loss at Memorial Stadium.
“I wouldn’t say the effort, I would say the execution,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “The execution was not good. As a coach, you [have] to put guys in positions too. It goes both ways.”
The Sycamores (0-1) had a whopping six turnovers, four through the air and two on the ground.
Outside of these miscues, the stat sheet has misdirections for the tune of this game. ISU won the time of possession by 22 seconds, there were 17 EIU first downs to 16 for ISU and ISU had more rushing yards: 101-94.
The Panthers did damage through the air with 338 yards on 31 passes to ISU’s 217 yards from 26 passes.
On Thursday, ISU showed fight when it stonewalled EIU’s quarterback sneak from Pierce Holley at the ISU five yard line on fourth-and-one.
The Trees offense trotted onto the field down 6-0 with 11:20 left in the half, after three punts and 26 yards of production to start the game.
ISU mounted its best sequence of the night — a 13-play, 71-yard series that came together with quick, two-step drops out of shotgun from junior Gavin Screws. He also used his legs to move the chains and used a pump fake to gain ground.
Sophomore quarterback Evan Olaes, who started in the stead of sophomore Cade Chambers, had quality draws up the gut.
The Sycamores’ breath of fresh air as an offensive unit was then doused.
Screws tossed a short pass to sophomore tight end Lance Reese, he gained five yards but coughed up the football when linebacker Elijawah Tolbert jarred it loose and defensive back Russell Dandy got to the loose football.
ISU came up with another stop and had the ball back with 1:50 left in the half, on its 11.
Three plays later, on third-and-seven, Screws was flushed out of the pocket to the left sideline, as 6-foot-4, 245-pound lineman Braylon Willis barreled down on him.
Screws released the ball a short distance on a line and was leveled by Willis simultaneously, in a clean shot, and defensive back Tyris Harvey secured the interception and took it to the house for a 19-yard return.
Three plays later, Screws threw another interception in coverage up the middle that the Panthers turned into another six on that sequence after a cutback for a 18-0 lead with 21 seconds left in the half.
ISU’s standing in the game sunk from a one-score game to trailing by three touchdowns in a span of 1:29 in the final two minutes of the half.
The Panthers (1-0) led 27-0 after the third quarter following a mishandled long snap in the end zone by sophomore punter Harry Traum for a safety, and a toss in close by EIU for a score.
The Sycamores finished the game with two turnovers on downs, two interceptions by Olaes, his two passes of the night. The team also failed to surpass 50 yards on these drives.
The Sycamores were nicked up at key spots.
Mallory said Chambers, who wasn’t dressed for action, is out indefinitely along with safety Rylan Cole, a first-team all-league preseason selection. Another first-teamer, Justin Dinka, was on a “rep-count,” Mallory said of 15 plays Thursday. The junior finished with six rushes for 17 yards.
“Cade is week-to-week,” Mallory said. “We probably won’t know anything here, for another week, when he’ll be back. We’ll see, we will look at it. It was the right thing to do. We need to rest him and that was a decision that was a no-brainer. We’ll hopefully get him back soon.”
