Zach Hobbs didn't come to Indiana State to destroy a cliché. However, in trying to describe the desire he had to get back to the Division I level? He did so anyway.
Chip on his shoulder? Not nearly emphatic enough for Hobbs.
"I've always had a chip on my shoulder, all through high school I had it to get to the Division I level. Once I got there and had to go back down? I would say it put a boulder on my shoulder. It drove me and made me kick it into the next gear," Hobbs said.
What Hobbs is referring to is his first Division I experience at Montana State, where the Mesa, Ariz. native went to out of high school.
Hobbs played one season for the Bobcats, but only averaged 0.9 points playing 6.6 minutes per game over 19 games. After that season, Hobbs put himself in the transfer portal, but no one at the Division I level came calling.
That set Hobbs on his current path, which, happily for him, has him playing quality minutes in a better league than the one he was in at Montana State.
Since Missouri Valley Conference play kicked into full gear in January, Hobbs has come alive with the Sycamores. Hobbs has averaged 10 points and has made 2.6 3-point shots per game since Jan. 2. Thirteen of the 26 3-point buckets Hobbs has made this season have come since Jan. 2.
Hobbs has started three games in that stretch and will likely start again on Sunday at Bradley with Cooper Neese still out of action.
He's become a reliable part of ISU's offensive attack and has even made strides in his defense. The good fit that Hobbs thought ISU would be for him is working out as he hoped. Josh Schertz's offensive system was a good fit and he wanted good competition.
"[Schertz's offense] was the biggest thing that drew me here. Every single game [in the MVC] is a dogfight and I love that competition. This is the system that fit me and my abilities the best," Hobbs said.
It wasn't an easy road to get here.
Departing Montana State when he did was a difficult time. This was at the end of the 2019-20, at the start of the pandemic, when the college sports world itself was chaotic. Hobbs went far from his western home to Des Moines Area Community College.
Hobbs made the most of his chance, starting 25 of 26 games for the Bears, averaging 12.3 points while making 44.1% from 3-point range. Hobbs hit double-figure scoring in all four of DMACC's four games in the NJCAA Division II national championship as the Bears earned the championship.
"It was a real challenge leaving Montana State and not getting back to the Division I level that same year and having to go down to JUCO. I had to bet on myself, and then, I tell my brother and my dad this, I had to double and triple-down on myself to really get back [to Division I]," Hobbs said.
Still, Hobbs wasn't getting a flood of offers. When Schertz was hired at ISU in March 2021, that's when Hobbs' desire to return to Division I became a reality. Schertz got a thumbs up from a one-time Division II colleague, Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum, who had seen Hobbs play, and ISU decided to pursue him.
"What happened to him at Montana State is what happens to kids all over the country. That's a really hard thing to have happen to you where a coach says they're not having you back," Schertz said. "We were the only mid-major who recruited him, he had a lot of Atlantic Sun and OVC schools interested. We had a lot of spots to fill, but we loved his quick release and we thought he had some size."
That doesn't mean Hobbs was the finished product. He was a pure shooter, and like some shooters, his defense wasn't the best. On top of that? Hobbs suffered a wrist injury in the preseason, and while he was technically back in action by the beginning of the season, he had a lot of rust to shake off. He slumped in the nonconference portion of ISU's season.
"I was about one percent away from fracturing my wrist. I was a pretty bad bone bruise. It was deflating and hard mentally. I put the time in rehab in. When I was in the slumps, I thought I would get out of them eventually. I just had to have the confidence to keep shooting the ball," Hobbs said.
As for Hobbs' defense? Schertz gave a frank assessment.
"He's a great example of guy who has no natural defensive talent. He's not fast laterally, he's not super long, but what he does do is he's highly intelligent, he studies film and he's sound technically," Schertz said.
Schertz decided to make Hobbs a focus of assistant coach Bryston Williams' player development talents. Hobbs has gone to school under Williams and has been better as the season has gone along defensively. Not only that, but Hobbs has had an added degree of difficulty, he's often been thrown into the post to handle opposing big men.
"He's come a long way. I would have said in November? He's a guy other teams went at immediately. We put him in the [Dec. 1] Loyola game, they iso'd him in two possessions, there were fouls and people were attacking. The slower you are, the more sound you have to be positionally, technically. You have to shorten your close-outs. You have to cut angles off for faster guys. He's really working at it. He's tough and smart and with that? You can compensate for not being all-world," Schertz explained.
Hobbs doesn't mind getting physical in the lane.
"I've always had a strong base and been a physical player, so banging around with the bigs is not new to me. If that's the way I can help the team win, I'll do what I need to do," Hobbs said. "It's just putting in the work. Bryston Williams has really helped me figure out a way, being not as fast and quick as some of these guys, on how to defend. That helps a ton."
Shooting has never been a problem for Hobbs, who said he developed his confidence in his shot during his sophomore year in Mesa. What Schertz likes is the lack of hesitation. When Hobbs is in a catch-and-shoot situation? He doesn't flinch.
"I think we turn down some good looks as a team. That's not an issue with Zach. When he's confident, he's got a quick release and he's hunting threes. So to have a guy that's aggressive to shoot the ball and a guy you have to account for? It's what I call gravity," Schertz said.
"The defense has to account for the shift and the count and it opens the floor for Henry and other guys because of the gravity Zach creates. It creates bigger driving lanes and cutting gaps. It really helps our offense to flow better," Schertz added.
Hobbs is pleased his Division I dream is back on-track, and indeed, going very well.
"I was in the perfect position at DMACC and coach [Brett] Putz really pushed me in getting me to where I am today. Coach Schertz and the assistants here believe in me and it makes the work easy when you have a good support system and people that believe in you 100 percent," Hobbs said.
"It means the world to be back at this level. To be producing? It means all of the hard work has paid off," Hobbs said.
• Bradley next for ISU — The Sycamores travel to Bradley for a 2 p.m. contest at Carver Arena on Sunday. ISU finds itself in an unfamiliar position — having the target on their back.
An extremely short-handed ISU team knocked off Bradley 76-71 on Jan. 2 at Hulman Center. Bradley likely hasn't forgotten that. Schertz knows the Sycamores will have to be ready for a hungry team.
"They're going to be angry and we're going to have to weather that storm. Their crowd will be angry that they lost the game here, they probably feel it's one they should have taken care of. We have to be completely engaged from the jump. We have to be on our A-plus game," Schertz said.
Bradley was hot when they came into Hulman Center on Jan. 2 before absorbing the five-point loss. The Braves subsequently lost three of their next four, albeit by a point to Missouri State and in overtime at Loyola.
Since then, Bradley has won three in a row, including road wins at Drake and Valparaiso. The Braves continue to play without forward Ja'Shon Henry, but Rienk Mast has averaged 18.1 points since Bradley's visit to Terre Haute and Terry Roberts is a savvy point guard who has averaged 18 points in his last five contests.
"They've probably improved from where they were on Jan. 2 to now more than any other team in the league," Schertz said.
ISU will be without guard Cooper Neese for the third-straight game. Initially thought to be a neck injury, given the whiplash nature in which it occurred in an ISU practice before the Valparaiso game last Saturday, further examination revealed that the actual injury was a concussion.
Neese could not begin his concussion progression until he stopped suffering symptoms, which occurred on Thursday.
"It turned out to be a concussion. On your fifth day of your concussion progression, you're clear. If he clears by Tuesday, he'd be able to play on Wednesday [against Drake], but probably a limited time because of the amount of time [he's been off]. He's been off for two-thirds of January," Schertz said.
ISU comes off a much-needed 76-72 home win over Missouri State. For the Sycamores to climb up the league, it will need to get a road win or two at some point to make up for home losses to Loyola, and especially, Valparaiso, a team that ISU's competitors to escape Thursday's MVC Tournament play-in round might beat at home themselves.
Spirits are high, though, after the Tuesday night victory over the Bears.
"We definitely needed that win as a team. Getting that win keeps your motivation and makes you know your hard work is paying off and makes you want to put more hard work in," Hobbs said.
