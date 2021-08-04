At least the final play of the Rex 2021 summer baseball season gave the home fans a thrill Wednesday night at Bob Warn Field.
Trailing since the second inning, the Rex chiseled away at the Danville Dans’ lead and pulled within 8-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Tyler Nelson greeted new pitcher Angelo Peraza with a walk and Colter Couillard-Rodak followed with a single. One out later, Connor Hicks’ double to deep right field brought home both runners and pulled the Terre Haute-based squad within 8-7.
Then Caleb Stultz lofted a fly to shallow left field, where Chase Vinson caught it. Perhaps to the surprise of the 1,442 spectators in attendance, Hicks bolted for home.
But Dans catcher Tony Castonguay snagged Vinson’s perfect throw and tagged Hicks out at home to complete a unique double play, which kept the final score at 8-7 and seemed like a microcosm of the Rex season.
Both teams tallied a single run in the first, then Danville went ahead 2-1 in the second on a Kollyn All RBI single up the middle with two outs.
The visitors boosted their advantage to 6-1 in the top of the fifth, with Castonguay’s two-run double being the key hit of a four-run outburst.
The Rex quickly answered with a Nelson two-run homer that followed an Austin Morris double, however, to cut their deficit to 6-3.
The Dans got two more runs in the seventh to pad their cushion to 8-3 as All collected his third hit of the game and knocked in his third run, then scored their final run on Danny Becerra’s single.
The Rex opened the bottom of the eighth with a walk to Couillard-Rodak and an RBI triple down the right-field line by Kyle Harbison. Hicks allowed Harbison to trot home with a sacrifice fly to right.
Stultz followed with an infield single, then Canton Terry and Nick Barrett walked to load the bases. But Ben Higgins, the Dans’ fourth pitcher of the night, retired the next two batters on strikeouts to end the inning and set up the wild ninth.
Connor VanLannen pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth for the Rex to keep them in contention going into the bottom of the ninth.
The Rex finished the Prospect League season with marks of 8-23 in the second half and 20-40 overall. But most affiliated with the team would agree they experienced more fun with those records than the 0-0 they had in 2020 when COVID-19 guidelines wiped out the league’s season.
“I’m proud of the guys,” first-year Rex manager A.J. Reed told the Tribune-Star. “We fought hard all year, given the circumstances and we battled til the end.
“These guys left it all out on the field.”
Meanwhile, Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli praised the support the team received from the Wabash Valley during what was not one of its most successful seasons record-wise.
"It was great seeing a huge crowd tonight," he said. "Nearly 1,500 in attendance and that gives me encouragement for next year that we'll bring in these types of crowds every night.
"We had some ups and downs with our team with so many injuries and some players signing pro-level contracts, which is what this league is all about in developing these players for the next level.
"I've heard that all levels of baseball were struggling with player injuries this year, especially with pitchers being in such demand like the Rex. But I was so proud of my coaches A.J. and Jake [Harden] in how they handled these issues and how the players grind each game . . . and that's just part of baseball.
"We've always done well and we will continue to do our best in providing the best of America's Pastime to this supportive community, our sponsors and loyal fans."
