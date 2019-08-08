Wayne Newton Post 346 scored two runs without getting a hit in the bottom of the first inning Thursday in Great Lakes Regional American Legion baseball at Eastern Illinois University.
Unfortunately for the Terre Haute team, however, just one of those trends continued. Ohio state champion Beverly-Lowell Post 389-750 scored in every other inning after the first on its way to a 10-2 win, and Post 346 continued to be hitless until Cole Whitlock's soft line-drive single with two out in the bottom of the seventh.
Every game is an elimination game the rest of this week for Post 346, which plays Swoyersville, Pa., at 12:30 p.m. EDT today.
"We probably have as much pitching left as anybody," Wayne Newton manager Tim Hayes said after the game, still optimistic his team is a championship threat. "This was just one of those games."
It started well enough for Post 346. Brayton Reed gave up a double and a walk after one out in the top of the first but pitched out of the jam, and Whitlock and Garrett Loyed both walked to start the bottom of the inning. A wild pitch, followed by run-scoring grounders by Adam Craig and Tristan Elder, made it 2-0.
But the Ohio team kept the pressure on the rest of the way. Its leadoff batter reached base in five of the last six innings — three times on walks — and it calmly kept adding numbers in the run column.
Beverly-Lowell tied the score on two unearned runs in the second. Reed was almost out of a jam caused by a leadoff walk and an error, but Tate Engle hit a two-out double to the fence in left-center.
Another leadoff walk, followed by a single, a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and a ground out, made it 4-2 in the third and Ohio got another sacrifice fly in the fourth; a bunt single, stolen base and two-out run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth; a three-base error and another sacrifice fly in the sixth; and Ohio's fourth sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Pitcher Tyler Bradford, a big left-hander who resembles A.J. Reed in a who-needs-a-breaking-ball way, breezed through the second, third and fifth innings.
In the fourth, Bradford walked Craig and reliever Ethan Newman, but Dillon Kinnett's line shot to center was caught by a diving Mason Long and nearly turned into a double play. In the sixth, walks to Loyed and Craig opened the inning and Bradford was out of pitches with two out. A third walk loaded the bases, but to no avail.
"We had some balls we squared up that were right at people," Hayes said afterward, no doubt referring to Kinnett's drive, another line-drive out to center by Pierson Barnes and two hot smashes to the infield by Elder. "But when you get to this level, nobody hands you a game . . . when you're on the wrong side of the walks and errors, nobody's going to bail you out."
BEVERLY-LOWELL POST 389-750 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Engle ss 3-2-1-2, D.Huffman 1b-lf 3-1-2-1, Bradford p-1b 1-1-0-2, Cook c 4-1-1-0, Dennis rf 2-1-1-1, Long cf 3-1-0-1, Brothers 2b 4-1-1-0, Taylor 3b 4-1-1-0, Davis lf 2-1-0-0, Gandee p 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-10-7-7.
WAYNE NEWTON POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Whitlock rf 3-1-1-0, Loyed lf 2-1-0-0, Craig cf 1-0-0-1, Elder 3b 3-0-0-1, Reed p 1-0-0-0, Et.Newman p 1-0-0-0, Kinnett 2b 2-0-0-0, Ev.Newman 1b 3-0-0-0, Moore ss 3-0-0-0, Barnes c 3-0-0-0. Totals 22-2-1-2.
Beverly-Lowell=022=113=1=—=10
Terre Haute=200=000=0=—=2
E — Moore 2, Et.Newman. LOB — BL 8, TH 6. 2B — D.Huffman, Engle. SB — Dennis. SH — D.Huffman. SF — Dennis, Bradford 2, D.Huffman.
Beverly-Lowell=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Bradford (W)=5 2/3=0=2=2=6=5
Gandee=1 1/3=1=0=0=1=1
Terre Haute=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Reed (L)=3 1/3=4=5=3=4=2
Et.Newman=3 2/3=3=5=3=2=1
HBP — by Et.Newman (Engle), by Et.Newman (Gandee). WP — Bradford, Reed 2, Et.Newman. T — 2:07.
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (27-9) plays Swoyersville, Pa., at 12:30 p.m. EDT today in an elimination game. Beverly-Lowell (36-8) plays Danville, Ill., at 3:30 p.m. in the meeting of the two remaining unbeaten teams.
