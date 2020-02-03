If anyone from the Western Indiana Conference has that letter they may have composed in the fall — the "who invited them?" letter about the Class 3A volleyball sectional — they might think about submitting it to the Indiana High School Athletic Association again.
Back in mid-October the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional, previously the almost exclusive domain of WIC teams, got a new member — Brownstown Central. Geographically it seemed like a puzzling decision — although, to be fair, Brownstown isn't an easy drive to or from just about anywhere — and it provided a stiff challenge for the longtime sectional members.
And any problems Brownstown's Braves may have had getting to and from Spencer were mollified by the fact that they went on to win the state championship.
Now, not quite four months later, the Braves will make the same trip again for girls basketball, very possibly three times this week — although a really good Brown County team will try to save them gas money. The 20-3 Braves and 16-6 Eagles meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in what could turn out to be the championship game at Owen Valley, although three Wabash Valley teams will try to disprove that statement.
Seven Wabash Valley girls basketball sectionals begin today.
• Class 4A Plainfield Sectional — There are no newcomers to this sectional field, but that isn't necessarily good news for Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South; neither has beaten any of the other four sectional teams this season.
North opens the tournament in the 6 p.m. game today against Avon, and the Patriots have had successes lately that might suggest they could reverse a Nov. 15 loss to the Orioles. The two teams with the best records, Brownsburg and Mooresville, play tonight's second game, and the winner gets South on Friday night.
• Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional — Tonight's single game is a 7 p.m. contest between South Vermillion and the host Patriots, the winner to face West Vigo on Friday. One of these three teams reaches Saturday's championship game, with the on-paper edge probably going to the veteran Wildcats.
That leaves Northview's Knights in the other bracket, which includes not only Brownstown and Brown County but also an Edgewood team with one of the state's bigger turnarounds from last year.
• Class 3A Princeton Sectional — Sullivan has lost to the two teams with the best records, Vincennes Lincoln and Washington, but both of those are in the opposite bracket. The Arrows play the host Tigers on Friday for a berth in the championship game.
• Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional — Three top-12 teams are in this tournament. Fourth-ranked Linton has routed 12th-ranked Vincennes Rivet (moved up from Class A by success factor) but lost to South Knox, and Rivet routed South Knox.
South Knox has the best record and appears to have the easier route to the championship game, with a Linton-Rivet semifinal expected on Friday.
• Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional — Riverton Parke and Parke Heritage play for the third time in tonight's second game, and the Wolves have played their best basketball recently.
The favorite is South Putnam, which has the bye, although the Eagles have only split with the host Clovers.
• Class A Clay City Sectional — At least one monumental upset will have to take place to prevent Bloomfield and North Central from playing for the championship here.
The Thunderbirds snapped Bloomfield's three-year sectional run last season, but the Cardinals won this year's regular-season game 68-67.
• Class A Attica Sectional — North Vermillion is the defending champion and has a favorable draw. Clinton Central is a newcomer to the field, but probably not a Brownstown-level newcomer.
