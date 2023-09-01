Thursday’s season-opening 27-0 loss to Eastern Illinois for Indiana State football was bleak.
The Sycamores (0-1) shot themselves in the foot with six giveaways, four through the air. The team fell behind the eight ball before the coin toss with sophomore first-string quarterback Cade Chambers in uniform but not pads and cleats as a surprise scratch from the lineup.
Here are three takeaways from the substandard defeat to the Panthers:
Revolving door of quarterbacks
Last year, the squad had four quarterbacks take the field due to injury. Junior Gavin Screws started in Week 1, Chambers got ahead of the pack later in the year before an injury pushed sophomore Evan Olaes to a start in a win over Western Illinois.
All this jostling in the quarterback room didn’t bring a lot of stability to ISU last season and this season the team is already having to shuffle pieces at the position.
With Chambers out indefinitely, Olaes earned the “starting” nod. He was the first quarterback on the field but didn’t toss a pass until 11:07 left in the fourth quarter.
That pass was picked off, he had another pass swiped by the Panthers, nearly seven minutes later.
Those were his only attempts of the night on a day. He gained 59 yards on nine carries to lead the Trees in yards.
Screws was tasked with airing it out. He went 13 for 24 with 116 yards and two interceptions that came back for touchdowns on the returns.
“Either guy who is out on the field may be executed 50/50, we did not have a good day, at all, a good night out room,” Screws said. “It’s just very disappointing. Obviously, I hold myself to a higher standard than how it played out tonight. I’m sure Evan holds himself to a higher standard. We preach a standard every week, the standard on offense is not what you saw out there tonight. I carry a heavy burden of that score out there tonight.”
Getting flow
Screws completed 4 of 5 passes for 22 yards largely on short passes to his weapons on by far its best drive of the game in the second quarter. The 13-play, 71-yard series included a fourth down conversion with two yards needed on a connection with senior Dakota Caton.
Caton, along with senior Harry Van Dyne were relatively bottled. The team’s starting wideout duo tasked with being the key cogs had nine receptions combined and 95 yards.
These skill players' ability to thrive in the offensive is incumbent on the reps they get with the same player makeup.
The path to finding the end zone correlates with the backfield too.
Junior Justin Dinka isn’t at optimal strength. Coach Curt Mallory said that he had a carry count. Dinka had 17 yards on seven carries. The team will need him and the likes of sophomore Tee Hodge to run like a bull in a china shop for this offense to gain steam.
Blackwell with solid spurts in struggling secondary
The Panthers air attack produced two scores and 244 yards on 31 attempts. The 7.8 yards average per throw is a high.
With the eye test, it was clear ISU was struggling to defend the pass despite repeatedly dropping back into double coverage and the Panthers still found gaps.
There were sparks of promise.
With the team trailing 27-0 in the fourth, sophomore Maddix Blackwell was waiting in a pocket in the secondary and got a jump on a deep pass to step in front and secure a pick.
“They played well, they’ve got some good guys, they play hard, also talent through the roof there,” Blackwell said. “They coached the game well and drew up some good plays. It was tough to guard but they knew what they were doing and they did it well.”
The Bloomington native added 11 tackles for a decent night. ISU has things to shore up its coverage against in-state rival Indiana University on Friday.
“The only thing is to just flush it down the drain and say, ‘Let’s go, IU is up,’” Screws said.
