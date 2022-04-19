Several news organizations are reporting that former Terre Haute resident Greg Oden, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft, has been hired to join Butler men's basketball coach Thad Matta as a member of his staff for the 2022-23 season.
According to 247sports.com, Oden will become part of the Bulldogs’ support staff, citing a report Tuesday by David Woods of the IndyStar. Matta coached Oden at Ohio State during the 2006-07 season. Matta also is bringing aboard former Ohio State star Jon Diebler, according to the report.
Oden, who was born in Buffalo before moving to Terre Haute a young age, spent the past season as a graduate assistant at Ohio State.
“I’m thankful, honestly, for coach Holt [Chris Holtmann] and his staff who have welcomed me in and given me this opportunity because that’s literally what I want to do is get into coaching,” Oden told The Dispatch last September. “One of the toughest things to do is get your foot in the door, so for them to give me this opportunity while I’m able to actually get a master’s degree in sports coaching from The Ohio State University, which I would love, is something that’s just amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m just so thankful and ready to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Oden — a five-star recruit out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis — committed to Matta and the Buckeyes to form a 2006 class that became known as the "Thad Five," which included fellow highly-ranked prospects Daequan Cook, Mike Conley and David Lighty, as well as junior college transfer Othello Hunter.
After dealing with an injury early in his college career, Oden helped lead Ohio State to the NCAA Final Four and a national championship game appearance in 2007. After averaging 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game in his one year in college, Oden declared for the 2007 NBA draft, where he was selected first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.
But chronic knee injuries limited Oden to just 82 total regular-season games over the course of six NBA seasons. After playing his first two years with the Trail Blazers and averaging 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, Oden reemerged with the Miami Heat for the 2013-14 season. He played in 23 games for Miami alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and helped the team to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs.
The 7-foot Oden played the 2015-16 campaign in China for the Jiangsu Dragons, averaging 13 points, 12.6 rebounds and two blocks per game. He then returned to Ohio State to begin his coaching career and finish his degree.
