In the largest collection of track and field athletes at the Gibson Invitational, Terrance O’Bannon made it a memorable individual debut race.
The Indiana State men and women notched the most points Saturday at Gibson Track and Field Complex against multiple Midwest mid-major programs.
The men had 140 points to top fellow Missouri Valley member Southern Illinois by 28.5 points.
Conference foes Valparaiso and Illinois-Chicago raced, too. The women beat out the Redbirds by 17 points with 123 points.
The Indiana State freshman sprinter, O’Bannon, zipped through the 100-meter dash in 10.35 seconds to cross the finish stripe the quickest.
His mark shattered the meet record and placed third in ISU history.
O’Bannon, a Louisville product, had a preliminary time of 10.50 in a stacked stable of ISU sprinters: junior Noah Malone, junior Isiah Thomas and junior Daunte Majors, a former ISU baseball outfielder, were in the final heat.
The mix was devoid of reigning Missouri Valley Conference Track Athlete of the Week, fifth-year senior JaVaughn Moore, who sat out.
“[O’Bannon] is a freshman so we are kind of trying to protect him a little bit,” coach Angela Martin said. “He’s second to [Moore] in the 60 indoors, he’s pretty fast but all our guys were. That was probably the closest heat they’ve had all season. Everybody was in, but all our guy sprinters competed really well. It was nice to see Terrance do well.”
O’Bannon put 10 points on the board for the Sycamores from the outside lane and after two competitors posted better qualifying times.
“When I first got into it, I wasn’t too happy that I was in lane nine,” O’Bannon, who missed the early portion of the season with a hamstring injury, said. “Because you are really out in your own world over there. You can’t really see what’s going on. All you can see is everybody to the left.”
“When I came out the blocks I felt good,” he added. “I just felt like I was in my own race and everything. I [saw] Grand Valley State’s [Jacody Sikora] on my left as a small blur. I really couldn’t tell if he was next to me or not, so I just stayed focused and kept running, made sure I stayed up tall and finished the race.”
He beat out the junior by a slim margin — .03 seconds.
“Afterwards I was just happy to be able to finish the race and open up for my first time,” O’Bannon said. “It’s a blessing.”
O’Bannon made the most of racing on home rubber.
“It definitely felt amazing,” he said. “Especially since we had very great weather today. It’s probably the best it’s been out for a while. It’s been hot all week so being at home I just try to tell myself to think of it as a practice rep. Think of it as a practice rep, so I just kept repeating that in my head. Just being on a track where I run every day made it feel a lot more comfortable with the race.”
O’Bannon was last competing in the 4x100 relay and finished second at the season opener in Kennesaw, Ga., at the Don McGarey Invitational, before his injury forced him out the past two meets.
Since hitting campus this year, he said the ante has been upped in the weight room.
It’s a fine balance for sprinters putting on muscle and maintaining their burst of speed.
The 5-foot-9 sprinter said this is the heaviest he’s been on the scale at 150 pounds.
Meanwhile, Moore didn’t compete this weekend, a week ago he won the 100, 200 and was a part of the 4x100 relay team that is second in the ISU record books at 39.98.
O’Bannon embraces being the training ground with the veteran.
“I feel like right now [Moore] definitely has the No. 1 spot [for ISU] secured, but I definitely like to push him and he likes to push me every day at practice,” O’Bannon said. “We definitely challenge each other for sure.”
Notes
The men and women won six of the 26 events on the final day Saturday.
Senior Iyanla Hunter placed second in the 400m at 56 seconds and had another silver finish in the 4x400 relay at 3:58.09 to cap the day as the anchor. It was a team comprised of freshman Alysha Bradford, freshman Maria Biskopstoe and senior Sierra Long.
“I know it’s just the beginning of the season, so a lot of work to be done,” Hunter said. “This is a good start to see that we are ahead of [MVC schools] right now.”
The men won four to cap the invite, sophomore Jason Dwarak claimed the 1500m at 3:50.47, which was the 10th best in program history.
Fresh off a top-flight showing at a loaded Joe Walker Invite, senior SIU transfer Trevor Thompson had the steepest leap at six feet, 11 inches in the high jump for a back-to-back top spot.
Sophomore William Staggs earned a 17-1 vault to take third in program history and nearly broke the record on his next three attempts.
Staggs topped his previous mark, which was an inch lower and led the conference coming into Saturday. Junior distance runner Morgan Dyer won the 5,000 in 17:56.63.
Junior Ryann Porter topped the triple jump at 42-1 1/2. She repeated after winning the event last week in Oxford, Miss., with a 41-3 mark that came in as the bar in the league.
Porter’s time in the 100m was seventh in ISU history at 13.99. Junior Hannah Redlin’s discus toss of 159-8 was ninth in the school record books.
Junior Kamille Gaskin-Griffith scored a 4589 in Friday’s heptathlon to place fifth but secure a seventh-best mark. The seven-event contest is stockpiled with a 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin toss and 800.
On Senior Day, 15 seniors were paid homage towards the end of the invite, and five fifth-year seniors were recognized previously.
This was the second meet in Terre Haute this season with the Sycamore Open later this month.
The Sycamores travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday for the Crimson Tide Invitational.
