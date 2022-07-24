First-year Rex manager Matt Chavarria has told his baseball players several times in 2022 that they can't just start fast and expect to automatically win the game.
Sometimes, the other team catches up if you take your foot off the gas pedal too soon.
Oops, wrong sport. But you get the point.
Anyway, the Rex exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning — only to find themselves in a 7-7 tie with Prospect League foe Cape Catfish after 2 1/2 innings — before regaining the momentum and winning 11-8 on a hot, fun Saturday night at Bob Warn Field.
Kade Lassen (walk), Parks Bouck (infield single) and Alec Brunson (single to right field) quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the opening frame. One out later, Aaron Beck singled to center to bring home Lassen, Ashton Smith walked to allow Bouck to trot home and Connor Hicks smacked a sacrifice fly to center to plate Brunson for a 3-0 lead.
The Catfish stuck with starter Jordan Zuger on the mound for the time being, but Robert Ciulla fired up his wooden bat for a three-run homer to left (slightly left of the 372 sign) to increase the Rex margin to 6-0. After Mason White singled up the middle and Lassen doubled him home, Zuger was done for the day with his squad down 7-0.
BUT, as pointed out earlier, this game was far from over.
The visitors tallied four runs in the second, highlighted by back-to-back doubles by Jackson Jarvis and Cam Hill off Rex starter Devin Ecklar, and added three more runs in the third to tie the score before the 1,200 fans at the stadium knew what hit them.
The Rex didn't stand around dumbfounded, however, as they immediately answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. One came on an RBI triple off the right-center wall by Hicks and the other came on an RBI single to center by Lassen, a former Robinson, Ill., standout who will be playing for Indiana State next spring.
Former Northview High School standout Dylan Zentko, a left-hander who replaced Ecklar with one out in the fifth, gave up an unearned run that pulled Cape within 9-8. But the Rex manufactured their own unearned run in the sixth and chalked up another run on an RBI double by Kody Putnam in the eighth to pad their cushion to 11-8. Ciulla and Bouck, not normally pitchers for the Rex, each hurled a scoreless inning in the eighth and ninth to secure the triumph for the home crowd.
"We've done a really good job of getting on top early [this season]," Chavarria assessed afterward. "But where we've been lacking, especially as of late, is being able to continue doing that the whole game."
Off the field Saturday, Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli revealed that longtime West Vigo High School, ISU and Rex standout Jordan Schaffer recently inked a professional contract with the Lake Country DockHounds in Oconomowoc, Wis. The DockHounds compete in the East Division of the American Association of Professional Baseball.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Schaffer had played 27 games with the Rex this season before signing with the DockHounds.
"Having a guy like Jordan Schaffer is a very valuable asset to a team," Chavarria told the Tribune-Star. "He's super deserving of getting a shot to play professional baseball."
For more information about this minor-league team, visit the dockhounds.com website.
