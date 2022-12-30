Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner had just thrown a 100-yard pick-six to tie the score in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Gator Bowl football game.
Instead of sulking, he took command of an offense that had been clicking on all cylinders before the pivotal mistake.
On the next possession, No. 21-ranked Notre Dame sealed the victory over No. 19 South Carolina when Buchner found tight end Mitchell Evans quarantined in the red zone for a 16-yard touchdown with 1:38 left.
That touchdown, along with a nice finish by the Notre Dame defense, handed the Irish a 45-38 win over the Gamecocks at TIAA Bank Field.
“Yeah, that was meant for Mitch, and it unfolded beautifully,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “I think it’s a credit to how we were running the ball on that drive. Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball and be able to leak Mitch out. That’s a tough play versus a defense, especially when you’re able to run the ball. It was great execution by these guys.”
South Carolina won the opening toss and chose to receive to start the contest. It’d turn out to be the right choice for the Gamecocks, as quarterback Spencer Rattler and the offense drove down the field with ease on their opening drive.
The Gamecocks drove 75 yards and 10 plays, taking a 7-0 lead over the Fighting Irish after Rattler hit wide receiver Xavier Legette for a 13-yard touchdown with 11:48 to go in the opening quarter.
Following a three-and-out by Buchner and the offense, the USC offense was marching down the field again on its second drive until the Gamecocks suffered their first turnover of the contest. South Carolina wide receiver Ahmarean Brown coughed the ball up on his own and Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson was right there to fall on it around midfield.
After taking over with prime field position, the Irish went 50 yards and 10 plays before finding the end zone to tie the contest at seven a piece.
On a 3rd and 9 from the South Carolina 15-yard line, Buchner called his own number on a QB draw. He’d trot into the end zone with 5:54 left in the first quarter to even things up with the Gamecocks.
On its next offensive possession, South Carolina’s offense methodically moved down the field once again before Notre Dame’s defense came up with a big-time stop to force a 40-yard field goal attempt by the Gamecocks.
Unfortunately for the Irish, that field goal would never be attempted.
Instead, Gamecocks punter Kai Kroeger caught the direct snap and floated a pass to long snapper Hunter Rogers for a 23-yard touchdown that completely caught Notre Dame off guard.
Following the eye-opening special teams play, the Gamecocks led the Irish, 14-7, with 2:27 remaining in the first.
“It was just a miscommunication,” said Freeman of the coverage on the fake field goal. “It was a miscommunication between two guys. Anytime you’ve got two guys covering one guy, maybe somebody is open. That’s what happened.”
Things would go from bad to worse for Notre Dame just a few plays later when an ND turnover turned into six points for South Carolina.
A pass from Buchner would be tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith. The freshman would then return the pick 53 yards for the defensive score.
In just 1:47 of game time, the contest went from tied to a 14-point advantage for the Gamecocks.
Later in the second quarter, both teams would exchange field goals, with Notre Dame’s Blake Grupe hitting a 37-yard field goal and South Carolina’s Mitch Jeter knocking through a 45-yarder, making it 24-10 Gamecocks with 5:18 before half.
The Irish would cut that deficit in half just 12 seconds later when Buchner found running back Logan Diggs in the flat. He’d sprint down the South Carolina sideline the rest of the way, finishing off a 75-yard touchdown that made it 24-17 South Carolina with 5:06 left before half.
In the second half, Notre Dame stepped up and played better in all facets of the game for the first quarter-and-a-half. Notre Dame’s defense forced three-and-outs on five of South Carolina’s six offensive possessions, while the ND offense scored three touchdowns during that period of time.
The Irish would tie the game at 24 with Buchner’s second rushing touchdown of the game from 11 yards out. Following the five-play, 68-yard touchdown drive, the Gamecocks and Irish were all knotted up with 10:28 to go in the third.
On the next offensive possession for USC, the Gamecocks would regain the lead after a 48-yard connection between Rattler and Legette, making it 31-24 with 8:31 to go in the third.
The Irish would score the next two touchdowns, though, taking a 38-31 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The first touchdown came on a 44-yard vertical throw from Buchner to wide receiver Braden Lenzy with 31 seconds left in the third quarter to tie the contest.
Lenzy’s 20-yard run on a perfectly executed fake punt helped extend the drive that led to the second touchdown, which handed the Irish their first lead of the game.
The score came on a run from Diggs on a third-and-2 after he outraced the South Carolina defense for a 39-yard touchdown with 12:41 to play.
The run game, especially in the second half, helped pave the way for Notre Dame’s win. In the second half alone, the Irish ran for 210 yards on 29 carries.
“I’ve always said this, when you have the ability to run the ball, when the other team knows you’re going to run it, that’s when you know things are rolling,” Freeman said. “That’s why we do those inside run drills. That’s why you challenge those guys up front. I say this all the time, we’re an O-line and D-line driven program. I told the team at halftime that this game is going to come down to our offensive line and defensive line and they wanted that. They want the pressure on. They want to run the ball in those critical moments, and hats off to them.”
After another stop by the Notre Dame defense, the Irish offense was driving down the field in search of the dagger as time continued to tick away in the fourth.
Notre Dame bullied South Carolina into its red zone before Buchner made a throw he wishes he could have back.
On a 1st and goal from the South Carolina 7, Buchner threw a pass across the middle intended for Evans. Instead, Gamecocks defensive back O’Donnell Fortune jumped in front and earned his secondary its third interception of Buchner in the contest.
Fortune would then return the interception the length of the football field, tying the game at 38 on a 100-yard pick-six – the team’s second of the day.
“We were looking for a specific look, and we thought we had it,” said Freeman of the interception. We didn’t have the exact look we were looking for, and the guy made a great play. Obviously at that moment, we were running the ball really well, and ultimately, we obviously shouldn’t have threw it.”
Despite the mistake, Buchner and the offense moved it down the field without a problem on the next possession with the game on the line.
The Irish drove 80 yards in 12 plays, capping the game-winning drive with the Evans’ touchdown with 1:38 left to jump ahead 45-38.
From there, the Notre Dame defense did its job to close it out and earn Freeman his first bowl victory as head coach of the Irish.
With the win, Notre Dame finishes the 2022 campaign at 9-4 after it was 3-3 back in October.
“Man, what a great feeling,” Freeman said. “As I told these guys in the locker room, the opportunity to finish as a champion, there’s no greater feeling. I’m so proud of the way they continued to battle today, which is a great representation of what they’ve done all season long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.