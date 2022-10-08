When Wabash Valley high school runners awakened Saturday, they felt one of the chilliest mornings of the fall.
Brrrrr.
But as the day progressed, the temperature rose from the mid-30s and the competition became more heated at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
When it was all said and done, Northview's boys team had won its sixth straight sectional championship and Northview's girls had captured their fifth consecutive sectional title. Individually, Linton junior Peyton Smith (girls) and Terre Haute North senior Dylan Zeck (boys) were first-time winners at the sectional, although Zeck came close twice in the past.
Having finished second in 2020 and third in 2021, Zeck held off Northview junior Jcim Grant down the backstretch to win the 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes and 11.8 seconds. Terre Haute South junior Ethan Aidoo, who had made it a three-way battle for the lead earlier, dropped back a little toward the end and finished third.
"This was my last chance [to win a sectional championship in cross country]," Zeck told the Tribune-Star after beating Grant to the finish line and puking off to the side.
Following the projectile vomiting, Zeck was able to talk just fine.
"We [Grant, Aidoo and himself] ran a lot harder than I thought we were going to go," he continued. "At 4K, Jcim put on a little bit of a surge. I just went with him. . . . Then with about 100 meters to go, I gave it all I had. It paid off and I won."
Grant and Aidoo traded the lead in the early stages, with Zeck striding within striking distance behind them.
"I did what I had to," Zeck assessed, "so I'm pretty happy with it."
Zeck's coach, Aaron Gadberry, also was pleased with his effort.
"Zeck ran a really smart race," Gadberry emphasized. "He has worked so hard for four years and never missed a practice."
For Northview's boys, they benefited from the balance of placing five of the top 13.
"I'm really proud of our guys for how they competed today," Northview boys coach James Grounds said. "We were down our No. 2 runner due to him just getting over a sickness. We knew [Terre Haute] South was really going to bring it with how we’ve seen them improving throughout the season. They’re a really solid team that is coming around at the right time."
As for Grant?
"Jcim ran a really solid race," Grounds replied. "He led most of the race and got outkicked by Dylan. Dylan has a great finishing kick and it showed today. We’re looking forward to what happens next week when Jcim won’t have to lead the entire race and can be pulled along to a really fast time on an Edgewood course that can be a challenge."
Joining Northview (37 points) as the five qualifying boys teams for next Saturday's regional were South (50), North (72), Clay City (144) and West Vigo (171).
"Most of the projections had us sitting second and we made that happen as sectional runner-ups," South boys coach Josh Lee mentioned. "Ethan continues to be a strong frontrunner for us and we continue to trend in the right direction as a whole.
"We executed our game plan perfectly and took advantage of a great morning to run on the best course in the nation. It was a completely different atmosphere from the last time we raced at LaVern, where we ran almost a full team of PRs [personal records], but we managed to do that again as it starts to matter most. Four new lifetime bests out of our seven racers.
"The boys did their job, competed very well and earned another week together. We will reassess our game plan and look toward doing the same next weekend, where we find ourselves on the bubble of advancing on to the semistate. But I’m confident in what this team has built throughout this year and am excited for the regional."
Except for the kind words about Zeck, Gadberry didn't have near as much to say about the Patriots other than: "The boys need to compete better next week."
On the girls' side, the 21st-ranked Northview squad placed four of the top six runners who were eligible to score points for their team. That did not include Smith because Linton brought only two competitors Saturday, therefore the Miners were not eligible for team points.
Also noteworthy, the Knights did not have two-time individual sectional champion Gnister Grant because of an illness this weekend. But there is hope that she'll be ready to run next weekend.
"This was a great team effort," proclaimed Northview girls coach Tim Rayle, who benefited from strong finishes by junior Ellia Hayes (second, 49 seconds behind Smith), senior Halle Miller (third) and senior Katelyn Morrison (fourth).
"We've been battling illness the past three weeks. Shoutouts to [seniors] Halle Miller, Katie Morrison and Maisie Eldridge for placing in the top 15 all four years. [Freshmen] Reagin White and Kenzie Willmore were fantastic last-minute replacement runners for two of our usual top seven.
"Ellia went out and had an amazing race. Freshman Aubrey Miller ran her best race of the season [finishing seventh]."
Behind Northview (22 points) as regional qualifiers were South (68), North (71), Owen Valley (128) and Clay City (134).
"The girls came out and ran really well again," South girls coach Jon Lee said. "It’s hard to follow up last Saturday evening’s [Twilight] race under the lights with tons of people and come out to the same course with a totally different atmosphere and far less people to race with and match that effort or run faster, and that’s exactly what they did.
"We had one issue with our standout freshman Ava Ham and a hip. We had to make a tough but smart call and pulled her just about halfway through the race so we didn’t do any significant damage. The rest of our girls stepped up and did a fantastic job to not only get us on to the next week, but to hold on to a second-place finish, which proves the whole team has incredible guts. We will rehab and see how [Ham] progresses throughout the week."
Gadberry had this to say about his female Patriots: "The girls team battled really well, but they need to learn how to compete better. We will be ready to go next week. There's no excuses."
From Smith's perspective, she demonstrated tremendous improvement from 2021 when her second-place time was 20:12.5. Gnister Grant won in 19:22.99.
On Saturday, Smith was clocked in 18:55.5.
"About a mile in, I started to creep up on [leader Hayes]," she explained, adding that Miller was among the frontrunners in the early stages as well. "That's where I found a groove and I settled in there into a comfortable spot."
Smith pulled away from Hayes after that, although Smith never took a victory for granted until she crossed the finish line.
"I knew Ellia's been running a great season so far," Smith pointed out. "I figured it would be close competition between Ellia, Halle and myself."
Smith was pleased that she posted her fastest LaVern Gibson time ever Saturday, but she realizes an equal or stronger effort will be needed next Saturday. Her goal is to finish in the top five.
Meanwhile, Hayes admitted that Saturday "was not exactly what I wanted."
"But it was good enough," she added. "I'm still pretty happy with my time and how I did."
Hayes insists she's looking forward to running against Smith again next Saturday.
"I love having her as a competitor," Hayes said. "She's really good. She pushes you a lot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.