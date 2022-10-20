When Northview's Knights have their prematch meeting before Saturday morning's regional contest against Western Boone, two of the Knights' captains will be sophomores.
A lot of pressure for two young players in their first regional matches? Keira Lucas and Bradee McDonald faced more pressure than that before they even got to high school.
"When they were in the eighth grade," coach Scott McDonald of the Knights said this week, "some of the girls on the varsity team said, 'We won't win now, but when Bradee and Keira get here, we'll win.' "
There are a couple of scenarios that could have resulted.
"[Bradee and Keira] could have come in extremely arrogant because of that, and because Bradee is my daughter," coach McDonald said, "but they didn't."
Or the older members of the team could have shown some jealousy, but they didn't. "Everyone was so nice, so helpful," Lucas said. "[The other Knights] welcomed us in," said Bradee McDonald.
Thus the Knights enter Saturday's Class 3A Monrovia Regional with a 28-5 record, ready to take on the world.
Lucas and Bradee McDonald have a couple of things in common, one of them being that each has watched an older sister play for the state championship in Ball State's Worthen Arena.
"I want to get there some day," Bradee said this week. "I want to be able to do what Maddy [Madison McDonald, who played in the 2014 championship match] and Kambree [Lucas, who played in the 2018 championship match] did."
"I remember the atmosphere; so many fans," said Keira Lucas. "My goal is to get there with this team."
"They're unique in their personalities," coach McDonald said of the pair this week, "but they're similar in their desire to get better and make everybody around them better.
"They're two volleyball gym rats," he continued. "They never feel like they're good enough [as evidenced by lessons and extra practice sessions each of them do on their own]."
The sophomores have been teammates since they were 11-year-olds playing club ball for Circle City in Indianapolis. When Bradee missed Northview games with COVID early in her freshman season, it was the only time Keira had played matches without her.
"Sometimes it feels like we talk without talking," Lucas said this week. "We have good trust with each other."
The closeness extends throughout the Northview roster, both players said.
"Chemistry is the foundation of the team," Lucas said. "We talk outside [the gym] as much as we do on the court."
"We work together very well," Bradee McDonald agreed. "We all kind of trust that [each other] is going to do their job well."
"It's a we-over-me thing," coach McDonald said. "They understand what the team needs . . . and they don't really care what their stats are."
It also helps, of course, that the two captains are among the best players in the state at outside hitter (Lucas) and at libero (Bradee McDonald).
"They can erase a lot of bad things," said coach McDonald, who pointed out that the two girls are part of a sophomore class that went something like 45-0 in middle school competition.
Now the Knights want to make the season last as long as they can.
"We have so much fun in practice," coach McDonald said — one day's practice theme earlier this week was tie-dyed gear (down to the socks for at least two of the players) and piggies or bunnies (a hair thing, for those without teenage girls in their household), "but when it's time to work, we work. They want to win and play hard."
"It's exciting," said his younger daughter. "We know the season could end [this weekend], but we know we can make a good run in the tournament."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.