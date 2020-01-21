Back on Dec. 5, 2008, Northview junior guard Brevin Cooper was at Staunton Elementary School attending kindergarten.
On Jan. 21, 2020, Cooper was helping the Knights earn their first win over Terre Haute North since he was a kindergartner.
Northview surged past North in the second half, outscoring the Patriots by 18 in the second half, as the Knights prevailed 53-46 on Tuesday at North.
“It feels great. We hope to come out and beat South next to get both Terre Haute schools,” Cooper said.
The win snapped a 16-game losing streak for Northview against Terre Haute North, the last Knights’ win coming on that Dec. 5, 2008 date. Northview (10-5) has been solid all season, but this is the kind of uplifting win that can take a program to a different level.
“When you break a big drought like that? It’s huge. When you’re outside Vigo County? You look at North and South, the big boys, and you want to see what you’re made of. I think tonight is a defining moment,” Northview coach Michael Byrum said. “We’ve been on the verge of busting through that door. Hopefully, this gives us momentum into January and February.”
The beauty of the win for the Knights was that it didn’t depend on a single player or a hot streak to earn the win. Northview simply ran its offense with more efficiency and defended and rebounded far better than it did in the first half.
Northview was also efficient as it had only four turnovers in the game.
Cooper led Northview with 15 points and he converted the free throw with 5:17 left that put Northview up for good.
“We’re very balanced. We have seven guys who can go get double-figures, but we also have a couple guys who can get 30. When you’re balanced? You’re hard to guard,” Byrum said.
North (7-7) only converted five field goals in the second half. After a solid first half, North coach Todd Woelfle obviously seeks consistency.
“I’m very disappointed we weren’t able to protect our home floor. They’d better be ready to come back to work because we have to get better if we want to beat quality teams on our schedule,” Woelfle said. “The frustr
Terre Haute North guard Matt Gauer was the dominant figure in the first half and he announced his presence when he converted his first shot less than a minute into the contest. He scored North’s first eight points.
Gauer was big, but North built its gap through its defense. Northview rushed a few shots and had a few others miss the mark on its way to a 2-for-12 shooting performance in the first quarter. The Patriots had a 13-4 lead by quarters’ end.
Northview closed the gap to 13-9 in the second period, but then Gauer heated up again. The junior scored another eight points in a 4 minute, 28 second span to restore the Patriots’ double-digit lead. By halftime, North settled in with a comfortable 27-16 advantage.
It wouldn’t stay comfortable.
“Coach got into us at halftime. He got fire into us. We came out and played [the second half] the way we needed to play,” Cooper said.
A Dalton Sturm 3-pointer with 5:52 left in the third quarter staked North to a 33-20 lead, but the Patriots would score only five points over the next 10:08 of game play. Northview didn’t look the gift horse in the mouth.
Carson Gettle started Northview’s rally with a pair of 3-pointers and the floodgates opened. North’s lead shrunk to 36-31 by the end of the third quarter. A 9-0 Northview run finally put the Knights over the top, with a banked 3-pointer by Cade Bryan finishing the surge off.
“The big difference was the rebounds. We have up eight offensive rebounds at halftime. We eliminated those in the second half,” Byrum noted.
North stayed within a possession until Cooper made a bucket with 1:41 left. The Patriots couldn’t hang in as they didn’t convert a field goal over the same stretch.
“You have to give Northview credit. They out-toughed us in the second half. They hurt us on the boards, we weren’t able to get stops and they went into a switching defense and we didn’t quality looks at the basket. We were living and dying by the three and they weren’t going in. We have to find other ways to score,” Woelfle said.
North completes its Clay County swing as it visits Clay City on Friday. Northview has 10 days off until it plays Cloverdale in a Western Indiana Conference crossover game on Jan. 31.
