When things weren’t going well for Northview’s boys basketball during Thursday’s matchup with Terre Haute South? The Knights always had the safe harbor of knowing it could rebound and get more shots.
South didn’t have any such assurance and on a difficult shooting night for the Braves? That proved fatal.
The Braves hung in there for a while, but the Knights pulled away in the final quarter to post a 67-38 victory at Northview.
Caleb Swearingen paced the Knights with 22 points. Drew Cook added 14 and Jacob Fowler had eight points and 10 rebounds. Braden Turner led the Braves with 14 points.
It’s the first time Northview has beaten both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South in the same season since 2003.
“It’s a huge deal. It was probably a long time ago. That’s a big deal here, but we feel we can beat anybody. We have that much confidence in ourselves,” Northview coach Michael Byrum said.
South converted 32% from the field and was 4 of 24 from 3-point range. Add that to Northview’s 36-21 rebounding advantage? It was a tough night for the Braves.
“We competed in the first half. We had our chances in the second half. Their height bothered us and they out-rebounded us. Hats off to them, they played hard,” South coach Maynard Lewis said.
One truth about the first half? The team that got shots inside the arc was far more likely to convert as neither team was in any rhythm from long range. The Braves were 0-for-7, the Knights were 2-for-11.
It’s easier to get shots near the basket when you can rebound and that’s a big reason Northview led by five at halftime. The Knights out-rebounded the Braves 17-10 at the break.
It was a tight, two-point contest midway through the middle of the second quarter when the Knights created a small gap with a 7-0 run. However, South didn’t let Northview build on its peak, nine-point first-half advantage as the Braves cut the deficit to 23-18 by halftime.
“We were sluggish in the first half, but we re-grouped at halftime and played our game,” Byrum said.
South cut the deficit to two early in the third quarter, but then Northview’s shooters – specifically Drew Cook – heated up. Cook made a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored 11 in the period overall. Northview’s lead ballooned to 40-28 by the end of the quarter as South remained cold from the field.
Northview broke the dam in the fourth quarter, out-scoring South 27-10, as the Braves attempted 3-point shots that didn’t find the mark.
“We feel like we have a group of guys that can rebound with anyone we play. We need more rebounding. It’s something we need to be greedy with,” Byrum said.
For South, it was the Braves’ seventh straight defeat. Northview (10-6) has won three in a row and earned their second win over the Braves (4-13) this season.
Both teams next play on Saturday afternoon. The Braves host Plainfield and Northview hosts Bloomfield.
“The shots didn’t fall. It was like there was a lid on the bucket. Sometimes that happens, but we’re not going to give up. We’re going to persevere through,” Lewis said.
