Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.