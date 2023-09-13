As Wednesday’s girls high school cross country race unfolded, the biggest development was who would be awarded first between Northview seniors Ellia Hayes and Gnister Grant.
Northview turned in a robust performance in the Chad Smith Invitational meet.
At Sullivan Elementary School, the Knights’ boys and girls squads finished first among six schools with plenty of cushion.
The Knights’ girls team was top-heavy, with four girls among the top five finishers.
Hayes and Grant made a concerted effort to cross the finish line in unison, in first place. It looked that way after the first portion of the first leg and the midpoint.
This stalemate came to fruition, but Hayes ultimately was awarded the top spot in a cheeky tiebreaker — a timeless game of rock, paper, scissors after they had crossed the finish line.
“We just had planned to finish at the same time and let them decide who won,” Hayes said, as she smacked her fist in the palm of her other hand to motion the game. “We didn’t know we were going to play rock, paper, scissors. Our coach told us to.”
The tandem said they have tied for first twice at this event, previously.
“Both girls are like Jcim [Grant, her brother who finished first with the boys], they work really hard, they are both very highly ranked girls in the state,” Northview coach James Grounds said of the duo who are targeting to run Divison I but are uncommitted.
“They were just going out today to give it their best effort. Their plan was to go 1, 2 and tie beside each other.”
The Knights had 19 points, followed by Owen Valley with 70, Sullivan had 73, North Knox, West Vigo and Vincennes Lincoln.
Northview sophomore Aubrey Miller had a bronze finish at 22:43 and sophomore Hannah Harrison took fifth at 23:21.
The Arrows’ top finishers were sophomore Rachel Ramirez at 24:13 for 10th and one spot behind her was sophomore Avari Kelley was 11th at 24:28.
The Vikings’ freshman, India Pigg, came in 12th at 24:28.
This meet marked the 10th annual in honor of the late Chad Smith, who graduated from Sullivan and coached at Northview. He was a 1994 Sullivan graduate and taught and coached cross country at Northview.
The Knights’ boys squad began Wednesday night with an average of 18:22 and just 17 points.
The top four runners in the field in the 5k represented the school, led by senior Jcim Grant at 17:31, who repeated in first at the event.
“It feels good to come out here and win this race individually,” he said. “I know it’s a team [sport]. We wanted to win today.”
It runs in the family too.
“He inspires me a lot, honestly,” Gnister said. “He just goes out there and does what he has to do. I really admire that.”
Seniors Douglas Dillman and Clint Mager came in tied at 18:16 for second.
Sullivan finished runner-up with 75 points, ahead of Owen Valley with 92, followed by North Knox, West Vigo and North Central.
The Golden Arrows were paced by senior Ben McKinley at 20:57 in the 12th spot and freshman Nick Brooks was right behind and finished at 21:05.
The Vikings had a pair of top-10 outings, with senior Bryland Pape in fifth at 18:41. Sophomore Camron Nunez placed sixth, nine seconds behind Pape.
North Central’s Devan Freeman placed 31st to lead the Thunderbirds at 23:26.
“[This meet] started in 2013 when [Smith] was diagnosed [with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis],” Sullivan coach Annie McCammon explained.
“He came to the first one. It was very exciting. It was very special for me because my family knew him personally. For our community, it is a huge deal because we get to give it back to a senior from Northview and a senior from Sullivan.”
Smith died Aug. 24, 2016, after a long battle with ALS. He was 41.
Next up, Northview will be at New Prairie Saturday for its next meet, West Vigo is at South Vermillion a week from Tuesday and Sullivan is at the Greencastle Invitational on Saturday.
