Northview’s Knights limped into the postseason on a three-game losing streak with an 8-15 record, two statistics they wish were different.
But in opening Class 3A sectional play Tuesday night against Owen Valley, the Knights hoped they could take advantage of all the clichés associated with Indiana’s boys basketball tourney.
The second season.
Everybody is 0-0.
Throw the records out the window.
And take advantage of those trite phrases, they did, racking up their second-highest scoring total of the season with a 77-63 victory.
Northview will next take on pre-tourney favorite Indian Creek, the only team with a record over .500, at 6 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal game.
South Vermillion and Brown County will play in Wednesday’s first quarterfinal game, while Edgewood and West Vigo will play at 7:30 p.m. Those two winners will square off at 7:30 Friday in the second semifinal game.
Tuesday night’s first quarter got off to a raucous start, as the Knights poured in 23 points and still trailed by two points at the first stop.
Owen Valley was 9 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 5 from long range, in taking the 25-23 lead after eight minutes. Drew Cook and Christian Roembke had six and Brayden Goff added 5 for the Knights.
Reserve Kyle Cottee scored the first two baskets of the second period for Northview, but the Patriots scored five quick points to reassume the lead.
Owen Valley took what would be its last lead of the game at 37-35 on a pair of Derek Atkinson free throws with 2:15 left in the first half.
Goff and Cook each made a steal and converted a layup in the final 83 seconds of the half, and Cook added another basket before halftime as the Knights took a 41-37 halftime lead.
Atkinson scored the first basket of the second half to cut the Northview lead in half, but it was all Knights after that point. Goff hit a pair of treys, another basket and a pair of free throws in the period as the Knights expanded their lead to as much as 62-43 with 24.5 left in the period.
Atkinson added another basket to pull OV within 62-45 at the final stop, but the game was over.
“I thought our guys did a really good job tonight coming out and playing hard and playing with energy and competing for 32 minutes,” Northview coach Michael Byrum said. “We got stops. I’m thinking that in the first half they shot well over 60% from the field. That’s the kind of team they are. They can be a little streaky, and we knew that.
“We just knew that we had to keep our poise and get out on the shooters a little quicker.”
Cook led Northview the 26 points and Goff was unfazed by the big stage in his first sectional game — finishing with 20 points coupled with numerous steals and assists.
Goff’s continued improvement was not a surprise to Byrum.
“Last summer, Brayden and I were talking about how he wants to win championships,” Byrum said. “That’s how he wants to spend his time here. I’m very proud of him, and I had no doubt that he was gonna come out and be ready to play.”
Perhaps even more noteworthy was the support the two leading scorers got — nine points each from Roembke, Avery Perry and Cottee and four points and six rebounds from Joshua Fowler.
Atkinson led OV with 22 points, while Caden Gonser added 18, Chet Heckman had 13 and Drew Kristoff added 10.
Owen Valley finished 8-16, losing nine of its last 11 games of the season. The Patriots were hampered by 11 first-half turnovers and 18 in all.
Northview (9-15) will be looking to avenge a 66-42 home-court loss to Indian Creek from Jan. 20.
