Spoiler alert. If you skip ahead to the box score, you’re going to see a lot of this in the scoring plays.
“Garrison run”.
Keegan Garrison, the Northview quarterback, reached paydirt four times, all in the first half, as Northview defeated West Vigo 46-7 at Jay Barrett Field on Friday.
Garrison got the glory, but it was a team-wide demonstration of intent by the Knights, who were the model of efficiency.
“I liked that offensively we were ending with points. We didn’t punt until the end. We were finishing drives well and we were converting third downs,” Northview coach Mark Raetz said.
Northview’s offensive line cleared the room for Garrison to score his touchdowns, as well as giving running back Korbin Allen the chance to rush for 152 yards and one touchdown. Garrison also completed 12 of 15 passes for 185 yards.
“The offensive line was a concern going into the season. We’re starting three sophomores and a junior on the line, but those guys are doing a really good job. The offensive line has been playing well. They were opening up running lanes and giving us a chance to run things how we want on offense,” Raetz said.
Northview’s defense shut down West Vigo’s run game, the Vikings had only nine rushing yards at half and finished with minus-10 after some second-half sacks. The Knights also had three interceptions. West Vigo did pass for 182 yards.
For the Vikings, there were laments about giving a good team chances they knew the Knights would not likely pass up on cashing in on.
“They’re a good team, an overtime loss away from being undefeated. We were hoping we had the speed advantage, but I’ll tell you what, they close better than we thought,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said.
Northview (3-1) put West Vigo (3-1) on its heels straight away. A six-play, 65-yard drive was capped by an 11-yard Allen touchdown run. An Easton Morgan interception on West Vigo’s first series set up touchdown number two, a 1-yard keeper by Garrison. The only highlight to this point for West Vigo was two blocked extra point kicks for the Vikings’ Cayden Cinotto.
The Vikings showed signs of life still. West Vigo drove to the Northview 20, only to give the ball up on downs. However, Jerome Blevins’ interception three plays later gave the Vikings a second chance and they seized it. Zander Wilbur caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Marrs to make it 12-7.
Momentum seemed to be on the Vikings’ side, but Morgan instantly flipped the script.
The Northview junior got a seam on the left side on the ensuing kickoff, crossed midfield, and then bounced his way through West Vigo defenders like a bumper car. He freed himself for an impressive 80-yard kick return as the Knights led 18-7.
“Our kids were kind of shell-shocked there in the beginning and you can’t be shell-shocked at home, ever,” Cobb said.
After that? It was all Knights for the remainder of the half, all via touchdowns from Garrison. He scored a two-yarder at 4:55, a one-yarder at 1:06, and then, after a long interception return by Nathan Bryan, a 3-yarder off of a scramble with 5.2 seconds left in the first half to inflate Northview’s lead to 40-7 at halftime.
The running clock was not triggered until very late in the game as West Vigo played Northview straight up in the second half, with both teams’ starters still in the game. The only touchdown came late on a Braxton Simpson pick-six with 4:55 left.
“The second half was better, but in the first half we did some things too, we just couldn’t cash in,” Cobb noted.
This is no longer a conference game as Northview plays in the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division for large schools and West Vigo competes in the Green Division for small schools.
That means West Vigo is still unbeaten in conference play as it travels to Brown County for a Green Division game next week. Northview is unbeaten in Gold Division action and the Knights take on Owen Valley in Spencer next Friday.
