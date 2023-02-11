Thanks largely to heavy defensive pressure from Martinsville, Northview High School's Drew Cook did not have his best shooting performance Saturday night, especially considering he averages more than 22 points per game this boys basketball season.
There's no need to rattle off Cook's specific statistics Saturday — other than his team-high 19 points — because the nearby boxscore tells that story.
But when the host Knights needed major contributions from Cook in the final 36 seconds, he delivered.
With that much time left in this hard-fought battle, Cook sank a 10-foot pull-up jumper in heavy traffic to catapult Northview on top by one point. Fast forward a couple shot-less Northview fouls and a Martinsville timeout … the Artesians set up for an inbounds play on their side of the court with 6.0 seconds remaining. But the pass — intended for Martinsville sharpshooter Brody Staggs — was deflected and stolen by Cook, who dribbled as far he could before being fouled. He then sank both free throws with 2.4 seconds left to put the finishing touches on the Knights' 49-46 victory.
"Drew is one of the best shooters in the state," Northview coach Michael Byrum told the Tribune-Star afterward. "But even the best of the best are going to have an off-night.
"[The Artesians] did a really good job of making things difficult for Drew. They were physical with him away from the ball. They did a lot of switching action, which kinda takes away some of our cuts. They had a really good defensive plan put in place to try to bottle Drew up. And it did. It wore him out."
Cook evidently wasn't too worn out in the final 36 seconds and Byrum acknowledged that his steal probably won the game for the Knights.
"Drew was alert [on the inbounds play]," Byrum explained. "Once they inbounded the ball — we figured it would go to No. 4 [Staggs] or 14 [Caleb Cheatham] — Drew left his guy and made a play on the ball, which I give our guys freedom to do that. Players make plays. I firmly believe that. So he made the read and helped out the team."
Byrum was pleased to pull out the win for more than one reason.
Besides the obvious — improving his team's record to 8-12 — Byrum mentioned that he's from Martinsville and played for current head coach Kip Staggs, father of Brody, when Kip was a varsity assistant many years ago. Byrum remembers watching Brody Staggs grow up, so he's proud of how good of a player Brody has become as a high school senior.
On Saturday, for example, Brody Staggs fired in 25 of the Artesians' 46 points. His straight-on heave from midcourt, following Cook's final two free throws, even caromed off the backboard and the front of the rim at the buzzer.
Imagine if that had bounced in … overtime.
"He's a very good player," Byrum pointed out. "We knew we were going to have our hands full with him. He works very hard at the game."
Young Staggs and Cook were the only players to score in double figures in the contest.
The home team jumped ahead 7-0 on a Cook 3-point goal and consecutive baskets by Kyle Cottee, but Martinsville bounced back to pull within 15-14 early in the second period. Later in that quarter, a Northview 5-0 run turned an 18-16 lead into 23-16.
But a trey from the right wing by young Staggs, who followed that with a pair of free throws, put the visitors up 28-25 with 12 seconds left before halftime. It took a three-point play by Knights freshman Brayden Goff with one tick remaining on the clock to tie the score for halftime.
Using the third quarter to predict which team would emerge triumphant would not have gone well because both enjoyed their moments of success and it ended with the Artesians clinging to a 37-36 advantage.
Martinsville owned a 42-38 lead midway through the final frame, but short jumpers by Goff and Cottee tied the score and set the stage for Cook's late heroics.
Neither squad ended up with impressive shooting statistics. But one stat that stuck out to Byrum was rebounding, a category in which the Knights finished with a 38-29 advantage.
"I thought we did a really good job of rebounding the ball at both ends," the Northview coach assessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.