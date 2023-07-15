Braydon Tucker, a 2019 Northview High School graduate, is Philadelphia bound after getting scooped up as an undrafted free agent by the Major League Baseball franchise.
The slinger, who went 7-1 this year at Lipscomb University, wasn't selected in the first 20 rounds, which concluded Tuesday, and the Phillies grabbed the former Indiana Hoosier on Friday.
This year in Nashville, Tenn., he had a 3.97 earned-run average, with 98 strikeouts through 93 innings.
His former high school coach, Northview's Craig Trout, confirmed the signing. They won a Class 3A state title together in 2016.
Trout said he expected Tucker to get selected on the final day of the draft.
He described his former hurler as a fighter on the mound and oozing with in-game animation.
Trout said Tucker had a fastball that hovered around 89 mph in high school, it has seen an uptick to 94-96 at the collegiate level.
Tucker showed his potential in his prep days when he fanned 20 batters in one outing with the Knights; Tucker said that came against Plainfield.
The next stage for the 6-foot-3 pitcher is the rookie fall league.
