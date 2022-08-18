Northview girls the early leader in Valley cross country

Conversations with the high school cross country coaches from Vigo County and Northview this fall center around words like “growth” and “progress.”
With all but one of them, that is.
Saturday’s Valley Cross Kickoff at LaVern Gibson Championship Course found Northview’s boys in the middle of a big and talented field, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South a little farther back, and West Vigo not scoring because of missing runners.
But the Northview girls placed second and, like the other seven teams, also have the potential to get better.
Here are the school-by-school outlooks for those four programs.
• Northview — The two teams of Knights were the Wabash Valley’s only representatives in last fall’s state championship team competition, the boys placing 12th and the girls 14th. Coach James Grounds would probably be happy if his team repeated that feat, but coach Tim Rayle of the girls team would be disappointed if his team did.
Gnister Grant had a second-place individual finish for the female Knights and was followed fairly closely by three other veterans — Ellia Hayes, Halle Miller and Katie Morrison. Sisters Maisie and Brooklyn Eldridge and Jaiden Lutes completed the list of top seven runners, but Rayle kept two of his top freshmen — Aubrey Miller and Hannah Harrison — in the open race, where they finished first and second.
“We’re solid all the way through,” Rayle said. “We’re excited about the season.
“[Aubrey Miller and Harrison] had varsity times in the open race,” the coach pointed out, “and I think we’ll see them move up all year.
“Our goal is top five [in the state].”
Jcim Grant ran near the front of the pack for the Northview boys, but could have used more company. But the Knights’ top six runners, which included veterans Douglas Dillman, Clint Mager and Hank Slater plus Connor Probst and Nathan Kellar, all finished under 19 minutes and five more Northview runners were under or within a couple of seconds of 20 minutes.
Not having some of last year’s top runners helping lead the pack is something his team will have to get used to, Grounds indicated, but the Knights’ schedule will give them opportunities to overcome that.
“There will be a fallback from the last few years,” Grounds admitted, “but these guys will have a lot of chances to be around top-50 teams . . . the young guys will be in a position to contribute, and they’ll be much stronger because of that.”
One runner not available Saturday who may be a contributor is freshman Cameron Modesitt, the coach added.
• Terre Haute North — Dylan Zeck had the best individual performance for a Patriot on Saturday, placing 20th individually in the boys race despite being at less than 100%.
“My expectation is for Dylan to be really tough,” boys coach Aaron Gadberry said after the race, “and Matt Chaney is another good runner.”
The other Patriots in the boys race were Chris Parks, Grayson Hollofield, James Frye, Owen Auman and Austin Fitzgerald. Freshman Oliven Lee should also become a contributor, his coach predicted.
“I hope we get as far as the semistate,” Gadberry concluded.
North’s girls have co-coaches in Taylor Austin and Anna Cresgy, but Cresgy and her husband are moving soon and Austin has a job that sometimes requires her to be unavailable. So neither considers herself the head coach, nor do they want to be.
“There’s been a lot of uncertainty. We’re taking it one week at a time,” Cresgy said.
Leading the Patriot girls Saturday was Ye-Won Jung, followed by Brinlee McCloud, Hannah Gadberry, Alyse Thompson, Bella Spelman, Cammi VanGilder, Alyssa Petscher, Caroline Gore, Anna Bray and Elana Wayt. VanGilder and Wayt return after being injured last season.
“We have some improvement to do,” Austin said. “[The Patriots] need to be dependable and stop being anxious. We’re still a young team.”
“There’s a lot of potential,” Cresgy added.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves’ best 2022 runner was unavailable for the season opener, and for good reason. Ethan Aidoo missed practices while competing — and placing sixth in the nation — in the 1,500-meter run at the USATF national meet.
So a couple of newcomers, Braeden Chastain and Braden Fears, led the way for South’s boys followed by Paul Bawinkel, Owen Frazier, Sam Mallory, Isaac Long, Gunnar Bland and Mathew Zaedii.
“Our No. 1 today was a freshman,” boys coach Josh Lee noted. “We have a pretty decent young group and we’re excited for the future.”
Part of that future, he said, includes some very good eighth-grade runners.
South’s girls were led Saturday by three juniors — Madison Beaumont, Caitlyn Strecker and Isabel Miklozek — who showed promise as freshmen and then had “a sophomore slump,” coach Jon Lee said. Sophomore Courtney Powell was also in South’s top four.
Completing the Braves’ top seven were Addison Smiddy, Madilyn McDowell and Trista Bitzel, followed by Ava Ham and senior leaders Sophia Ewen and Abagail Tokish.
“Just a matter of progress, one day to the next,” Jon Lee said.
• West Vigo — Each Viking team had just five runners going into Saturday’s races and each had one runner missing.
Also missing was Bill Petscher, the multi-decade West Vigo coach who has stepped down as boys cross country head coach.
Deniese Herring returns as girls coach, Mellissa Weir has taken over for Petscher, and their outlooks are similar for this season.
“We have a young team, no seniors,” Herring said. “They’ve conditioned a lot harder than they ever had, which is a good starting point.”
Returnees for the Viking girls are Cassie Roush and Gwen Garman, while freshmen Madelynn Winn, Audree Bauer and Laikyn Luttrell round out the squad.
Weir’s team is also without seniors. “Two freshmen, two sophomore and a junior,” she said. “They’ve put in the miles and the chemistry is there.”
West Vigo’s junior boy is Brayland Pape. Sophomore Liam Campbell was West Vigo’s top runner Saturday — and the son of two former runners — while sophomore Kyler Sullivan and freshmen Kyson Daugherty and Cameron Nunez.
“There’s a lot of growth ahead of them. We expect big things,” Weir concluded.
