At least three Wabash Valley high school cross country teams met or exceeded expectations Saturday at the Brown County Semistate.
Northview's girls are headed back to the state championship race next Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course with a solid fourth-place finish.
Neither Terre Haute South team will be moving on, although both the South boys and South girls finished higher than they were picked to do.
Northview's boys will not be going back to the state finals as a team, although Jcim Grant advanced as an individual along with Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck and South's Ethan Aidoo. Linton's Peyton Smith earned an individual trip to state in the girls race.
Northview's girls entered the season with high hopes, but suffered a few injuries and illnesses that allowed them to sliip off the radar.
"[The semistate] is loaded with such good talent," coach Tim Rayle of the Knights said after the race, "but we knew we were in great position.
"Halle Miller's placement was great from the start," Rayle continued, "and [all the Knights] assured me they had it . . . seven amazing efforts."
Even better, Rayle added? "It feels pretty good to knock out teams ranked ahead of us [like Princeton, Corydon Central and Edgewood]."
"We were ranked 19th [prerace], and we knew we were better than that," said coach Jon Lee of the South girls. "We finished 16th; we had one [personal record] but we bring back all seven [who ran Saturday]. It's time to look toward next year."
With Aidoo leading the way, the South boys placed 12th.
"As a team, we had low expectations," coach Josh Lee admitted, "so we chose to focus on self. We had several PRs, with a chance for one [runner] to get out. The progress the team made was huge all year."
Aidoo, who learned moments later that he did get out, is happy to run one more week.
"I went out very hard the first mile, then tried to hang on as long as I could," he said. "My goal was to make the state championship."
Northview's boys also battled some injuries as the season drew to a close, and never really found a runner to complement Jcim Grant up front.
"[Saturday] didn't go as planned at all," Grant said. "I was doing pretty well at the two-mile [mark], but I didn't have enough left . . . I give God the glory for making me able to go to state, whether the team did or not."
Zeck also battled health issues most of the season, although he seems to be at his best with one more week to go.
"It was hraded than I thought it was going to be," the Patriot senior said of Saturday's race. "I didn't feel too good [early] but on the second leg [of the two-lap course] I zoned everything out."
Girls results
Team scores -- Columbus North 58, Bloomington South 110, Floyd Central 140, Northview 143, Princeton 168, Corydon Central 171, Edgewood 185, South Knox 210, Jasper 272, Bloomington North 279, Charlestown 341, Forest Park 364, Seymour 381, Austin 387, Evansville Reitz 388, Terre Haute South 389, Columbus East 391, Pike Central 392, Tell City 406, Castle 420.
Top 5 -- Julia Kiesler (CN) 17:17.3, Lily Baker (CN) 17:53.4, Heidi Meade (P) 18:02.7, Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 18:03.8, Lily Myers (BS) 18:22.5.
Northview -- Halle Miller 18:55.7, Ellia Hayes 19:31.6, Gnister Grant 19:34.7, Katie Morrison 20:01.6, Maisie Eldridge 20:53.4, Aubrey Miller 21:00.9, Reagin White 22:45.8.
Terre Haute South -- Madison Beaumont 20:10.3, Caitlyn Strecker 20:40.8, Izzy Miklozek 22:00.1, Courtney Powell 22:18.4, Madilynn McDowell 22:46.8, Trista Bitzel 22:50.7, Addison Smiddy 25:34.2.
Linton -- Peyton Smith 19:01.3.
Clay City -- Macy Tucker 20:33.5.
Parke Heritage -- Brooke Mace 20:37.5.
Terre Haute North -- Ye-Won Jung 20:56.7.
South Vermillion -- Isabella Turchi 21:57.7.
Individuals advancing to state -- Xavery Weisman (PC), Hadley Gradolf (Brown County), Smith, Emma Gresham (Boonville), Hannah Crain (E), Ally Wigand (J), Aubrey Nowaskie (SK), Calli Alderman (Shawe Memorial), Jessica McCoy (Ct), Kaden Leverenz (Signature).
Boys results
Team scores -- Columbus North 55, Floyd Central 117, Bloomington South 127, Bloomington North 131, Jasper 208, Evansville Reitz 223, New Albany 223 (seventh place by sixth runner), Edgewood 265, Northview 281, Castle 288, Gibson Southern 300, Terre Haute South 322, Evansville North 345, Austin 345, South Knox 363, Springs Valley 382, Tell City 393, Brown County 405, Jennings County 423, Seymour 468.
Top 5 -- Aidan Lord (NA) 15:21.1, Ryan Rheam (BS) 15:27.2, Will Russell (CN) 15:36.9, Clayton Guthrie (CN) 15:41.3, Jaryn Weinel (J) 15:41.6.
Northview -- Jcim Grant 16:18.0, Douglas Dillman 17:12.6, Connor Propst 17:28.3, Clint Mager 17:30.7, Camden Johnson 17:56.8, Hank Slater 17:58.7, Nathan Kellar 18:37.4
Terre Haute South -- Ethan Aidoo 16:28.8, Paul Bawinkel 17:18.4, Braeden Chastain 17:33.1, Braden Fears 17:46.2, Owen Frazier 18:10.3, Sam Mallory 19:09.2, Isaac Long 20:00.5.
Terre Haute North -- Dylan Zeck 15:57.5, Oliven Lee 17:42.5.
South Vermillion -- Karter Jackson 17:41.5.
West Vigo -- Bryland Pape 17:43.6.
Bloomfield -- Chris Sylvester 20:47.7.
Individuals advancing to state -- Aidan Lord, Aaron Lord (NA), Chase Austin (Brown County), Zeck, Martin Barco IV (Martinsville), Ben Kelly (Providence), Brandon Rice (A), Grant, Aidoo, Alex Spindler (GS).
