Northview and West Vigo entered Friday night’s high school football with exactly reciprocal records, with the Knights standing at 3-0 and the Vikings at 0-3.
The 49-7 win by the Knights, greatly shortened by the running clock, continued each team on the path it was on through the first three weeks.
Northview scored all four times it touched the ball in the opening period, as Avery Perry had a 43-yard TD run, Tyler Lee had a 31-yard TD run and Kyle Cottee had a pair of 8-yard TD runs.
A missed extra point on the third score was perhaps Northview’s only negative play of the opening period, which saw the Knights take a 27-0 lead.
Northview added a 21-yard TD run by Perry and a 38-yarder by Lee in the second quarter as Knights coach Mark Raetz began inserting substitutes early in the period.
West Vigo picked up just one first down in each of the first two periods.
In the shortened third period, West Vigo’s Ryan Cobb took a pitchout on a nifty misdirection play and scored on a 28-yard run for the only Viking score of the evening.
Northview freshman running back DeMarius McLawyer had the only score of the final period on a 42-yard run with 10:58 left.
Raetz acknowledged West Vigo’s very young roster, many of whom saw extensive action throughout the game.
“West Vigo is a run-first team running some different sets, and so that took a little bit of time for us to adjust to during the week of practice,” he said. “I think for the most part we played fine defensively. You know, I know that they’re young, and they’re playing a lot of freshman, sophomores.
“I think our guys did a pretty good job of getting lined up, reading their keys and playing their responsibilities.”
It was pointed out to Raetz that the victory was Northview’s 10th straight over the Vikings.
“We just kind of take it one week at a time and and this week this is just who we’re playing,” he said. “I didn’t even know.”
The Knights will host Owen Valley next Friday night in a Western Indiana Conference game. Northview is currently 1-0 in the league’s Gold Division for larger schools.
West Vigo will return home next Friday to battle Brown County, which also stands winless overall and 0-1 in the WIC’s Green Division.
West Vigo 0 0 7 0 — 7
Northview 27 15 0 7 — 49
N — Perry 43 run (Whitman kick)
N — Cottee 8 run (Whitman kick)
N — Lee 38 run (kick failed)
N — Cottee 8 run (Whitman kick)
N — Perry 21 run (Whitman kick)
N — Lee 38 run (Whitman kick)
WV — Cost 28 run (Davis kick)
N — McLawyer 42 run (Whitman kick)
Next — Northview (4-0 overall, 1-0 WIC) hosts Owen Valley on Friday, while West Vigo (0-4, 0-1) hosts Brown County that same night.
