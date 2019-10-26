What all was said and done there were a lot of what-ifs to consider, but one thing was certain: Northview's Knights nearly pulled off a high school football comeback for the ages Friday night before falling to Jasper 35-28 in Class 4A Sectional 24 action.
The Knights trailed 35-7 with 6:35 to go, bamboozled just often enough by Jasper's triple-option offense and the sleight-of-hand work of quarterback Blake Mann.
But a 24-yard kickoff return by lineman Parker Jordan — kickoff returns, for awhile, were the best offensive thing the Knights had going — got Northview almost to midfield, and a 28-yard pass from Keegan Garrison to Josh Wright set up a 5-yard scoring run by Garrison with 4:34 to play.
The Wildcats tried to run out the clock with their second-string backfield, but that resulted in a fumble on the first play after they recovered an onside kickoff. Northview's Isaac Torbert shoved the ball to teammate Bowen Bussing in the pile and the Knights were in business again. Korbin Allen scored on an 8-yard run with 2:43 to go, and it was 35-21.
Again an onside kickoff was unsuccessful, but the Knights stuffed three straight running plays while using up their timeouts. Then they drove 89 yards in a minute — a 37-yard completion from Garrison to Zack Brown the biggest play — and Garrison sneaked across the goal line with 1:04 left.
But again the Wildcats recovered the kickoff, and Northview couldn't stop the clock.
"That's kind of how our kids always are," coach Mark Raetz said after the game when asked about the comeback. "I don't know, in the seven years I've been [at Northview], that the kids have ever given up."
The fast and furious last few minutes gave the visiting Knights the statistical advantage, including a huge lead in first downs.
But the Wildcats had more chunk plays, the majority of them coming when Mann would pull the ball out of his fullback's stomach and break away. He rushed for 204 yards on 19 carries, and that was the difference early in the game.
Asked how many triple-option teams the Knights had faced, Raetz said, "That was the first one. People don't run that anymore . . . the last time we saw one, I think, was in 2013 against Brown County."
The Wildcats haven't run it long either, but went to it after an 0-2 start and have lost just once since then. Mann pitched the ball to several different backs early in the game to establish that threat, but most of the rest of the game it was just him or fullback Lance Dawkins carrying the ball.
Jasper drove 53 yards with the opening kickoff, but the Knights stopped them in the red zone. Northview went three-and-out offensively, however, and couldn't punt the ball past midfield. Northview's defense was stubborn, but the Wildcats went 48 yards in eight plays for a 7-0 lead.
A promising Northview drive was thwarted by an offensive holding penalty, but the Knights seemed to have the Wildcats stopped. A pass on a fake punt was incomplete, but the Knights were flagged for defensive holding to keep Jasper's drive alive, and two plays later the Wildcats completed a 45-yard touchdown pass.
Northview came back with a drive to Jasper's 10-yard line, but a fourth-down run was stuffed with a little over two minutes to go before halftime. Mann then got free for a 76-yard run that set up his own touchdown two plays later, and it was 21-0 at halftime. To make matters worse, Allen was injured at the end of his 47-yard kickoff return.
"We left 14, maybe 21 points on the field in the first half," Raetz said after the game. "We had opportunities, we just didn't capitalize."
Allen was able to return for the second half, and returned the third-quarter kickoff 54 yards into Wildcat territory. But after Northview reached the 29-yard line, a stuffed first-down run and three incomplete passes turned the ball back over to the home team, and Mann finished off a four-play, 69-yard drive with back-to-back runs of 26 and 32 yards.
With the possibility of a running clock looming, the Knights cut into the 28-0 deficit with a 61-yard drive. Brown had a 16-yard gain on a reverse, then caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 5:11 left in the third quarter.
Then another defensive stop was nullified in weird fashion. Torbert blocked a punt that was recovered by a Wildcat at the original line of scrimmage — and Jasper was awarded the ball and a first down. Raetz disagreed with that rule interpretation — to no avail — although a fired-up Northview defense still got the stop three plays later.
A fourth-down sack left Jasper with just a 30-yard drive for its final touchdown — but that's when the game got interesting.
"We started getting momentum going our way," Raetz said of those last 6-plus minutes, "and we made some of the plays we weren't making in the first half. We work on our two-minute offense every day, and we were able to use that."
Garrison finished with 24 completions in 44 attempts for his busiest throwing night of the season. "I think his previous high may have been 27 [attempts]," Raetz said.
