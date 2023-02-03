Brown County made its strategy clearly early Friday night in IHSAA girls sectional semifinal action against Northview — stop Audri Spencer.
Spencer, among the top 50 scorers in the state this season, was double-teamed and face-guarded from the opening tip.
Still, Spencer wound up with 22 points to help the Knights win 49-43 and advance to meet Class 3A No. 5-ranked Indian Creek (25-1) in Saturday night's sectional finals.
“She’s a big-time player,” Northview coach Zack Keyes said of Spencer, who picked up her fourth foul with 2:23 left in the third quarter. “She picked up some cheap fouls early, but we had to roll with her and she was smart. She’s a great player.”
Brown County led 9-6 at the first stop, holding Spencer scoreless. But Keyes found better ways for the Knight senior to get the ball in the second period and she responded. Northview committed 12 turnovers in the opening period.
Spencer had 12 points in the period, including the team’s last 10, as Northview battled back to take a 20-16 halftime lead.
The third period was played to a near draw, with the Knights leading 30-27 at the final stop. They only scored two points as Spencer sat the last part of the period.
Brown County scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take a 32-20 lead. Spencer returned 43 seconds into the final period, and immediately got an “and one” 3-point play to put her team up for good at 33-32 with 6:07 left.
Spencer hit 3 of 4 free throws the rest of the way, but the Knights got a big boost from freshman point guard Reagan White — who grew up considerably in the first three fourths of the game.
Spencer was the only returning starter from last year’s Knight squad, and Keyes admitted his team’s slow start could be attributed to its inexperience in tournament play.
“That was the first sectional game for Reag and really all of our kids except Audri,” he said. “It definitely showed for two quarters, and even into the third for a little bit. This will calm them down a little bit for [Saturday].”
White hit a pair of treys and added 5 of 6 free throws to finish with 11 points. Brynlee Clark added 10 points for the Knights, who improved to 16-8 on the season. Brown County finished 13-10,
Indian Creek won 46-29 at Northview on Jan. 20, and features an imposing and athletic team led by 6-foot-4 junior Faith Wiseman, an Indiana University commit.
Keyes did not yet know exactly which team he would be facing Saturday night, but probably had the heavily favored Braves in the back of his mind.
“We’re excited and went in there screaming like they should be,” he said. “You win in the postseason, you’re happy, and you have a chance to play for a championship [Saturday].
“The kids believe they can play, but we’re going to have to play better than we did [Friday]. We’ll have to play well, but the kids are up for the challenge.”
