The Bob Arnett Invitational began promisingly Saturday morning at Rea Park, with the shotgun start for the high school golf tournament bathed in sunshine.
Then the sun went behind the clouds and the wind picked up, making the rest of the day a test for the biggest field yet in the event that honors the former Terre Haute South teacher and golf coach.
"The weather has always been bad on this weekend," recalled Sue McMullen, Arnett's life partner for the last 32 years of his life, who was there as she always is.
"Anytime, on the third Saturday in April, that you can get in a golf tournament, it's a bonus," agreed current South coach Chris Cassell, one of Arnett's former players.
The golfers, making up 22 teams from 16 schools, for the most part were up to the challenge, however.
"We didn't play that bad," noted coach Chuck Payne of Terre Haute North, whose Patriots finished in second place, three shots behind defending champion Bloomington North (which shot 11 strokes better than it had a year ago, Cassell pointed out). "It was kind of a tough day -- real windy and cold."
Least affected by the weather may have been North junior Nathan Fields, who'd had one of his best rounds in the Patriots' previous event and bettered that with a 4-over-par 76 on Saturday that earned him medalist honors.
Just doing what he was taught, Fields indicated.
"I was just hitting the fairways, making the putts I needed to . . . doing everything I'm supposed to, tee to green," he said. The weather? "I didn't really enjoy it," Fields admitted. "The wind was a big factor."
Fields had one of just five scores under 80, with Northview's Lane Notter, Cloverdale's Eli Kelley, Bloomington North's Simon Deliyannis and Vincennes Lincoln's Matt Pearison tying for second with 78s.
Kelley led the Clovers to a fourth-place finish, while South was fifth, Greencastle sixth, Northview eighth, Shakamak 12th, West Vigo 13th and Sullivan 17th.
"We're inexperienced, but we've got to do better than that on our home course," Cassell said. "But as I always say after this tournament, it's super early and there's plenty of time to improve."
"These were probably the hardest conditions we've played in for a couple of years," said Nick McCollum, who succeeded Sam Grimes as Northview's coach when Grimes joined the Rose-Hulman staff. "Lane [Notter] shooting 78 was a good score, and we had two freshmen [Lincoln Pierce and Ayden Green] in our top five so this was good experience for them. Overall, I'm pretty pleased with how we played."
"The kids played really well considering the conditions," said coach Mike Bailey of West Vigo. "The pieces are starting to fall in place and the rest of the season should line up well for us."
"We played all right," said coach Scott Smith of Shakamak. "We're a young team."
"There were challenges for [the Golden Arrows]," said Sullivan coach Carl Melchert. "The greens were fast and challenging."
Team scores -- Bloomington North 330, Terre Haute North "A" 333, Vincennes Lincoln "A" 339, Cloverdale 342, Terre Haute South "A" 345, Greencastle 350, Heritage Christian 356, Northview 357, Loogootee 358, Indianapolis North Central "A" 361, Castle 366, Shakamak 371, West Vigo 373, Terre Haute South "B" 383, Indianapolis Chatard "A" 384, Vincennes Lincoln "B" 390, Sullivan 392, Speedway 397, Indianapolis North Central "B" 399, Indianapolis Chatard "B" 405, Terre Haute North "B" 420, Terre Haute South "C" 429.
Playing as individuals -- Caleb Francis (WV) 93, Gage Norris (THN) 114, John Mann (THS) 119.
North "A" -- Cole Higham 85, Connor Bishop 88, Josh Ferres 84, Nathan Fields 76, Abe Nasser 102.
Cloverdale -- Eli Kelley 78, Zach Thomas 88, Noah Betz 83, Carson Caulkins 93, Dustin Peck 115.
South "A" -- Nick Winning 84, Peyton Turner 84, Nick Stewart 95, Kyle Kennedy 94, Josh Michael 83.
Greencastle -- Jackson Rodgers 92, Bryson Worman 83, Zane Huber 87, Sam White 88, Barcus 99.
Northview -- Lane Notter 78, Kamden Kellett 88, Lincoln Pierce 99, Porter Frederick 92, Ayden Green 99.
Shakamak -- Mason Barton 84, Will Miller 90, Collin Fulford 94, Blaze Newton 103, Kyle North 115.
West Vigo -- Derek Dean 86, Collin Akers 87, Karson Mowrer 96, Wyatt McQueary 107, Tony Denny 104.
South "B" -- Nolan Mishler 88, Nick Cherry 96, Seth Brown 93, Justin Pemberton 109, Parker Knowles 106.
Sullivan -- Koby Wood 96, Rowdy Adams 91, Hunter Pirtle 92, Gage Abbott 117, Eli Van Ness 114.
North "B" -- Josh Lee 96, Oliver Smith 105, Landon Wilkinson 120, Isaiah Racey 114, Jackson Page 105.
South "C" -- Peyton White 110, Mark Mimms 109, Prem Patel 101, Gunnar Bland 115, Liam Crawford 109.
Next -- South plays at Greencastle and North plays at Sullivan on Monday. West Vigo and Shakamak play in a four-way meet at Phil Harris on Tuesday that includes Linton and White River Valley. Northview hosts Monrovia on Tuesday.
