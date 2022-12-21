By tradition, it's both the holiday season and the upset season in college basketball.
Indiana State Coach Josh Schertz is well aware of that propensity as his Sycamores (9-3) go into Thursday's 1 p.m. game in Hulman Center against Northern Illinois (3-9). The Huskies are fresh off an 83-78 home loss Tuesday to a University of Albany that had won just two games.
Now, the Huskies bring a four-game losing streak into Hulman Center this afternoon for a game that almost got canceled because of the forecast for bad weather tonight.
"You see more upsets a couple days before Christmas than you might see at any other point in the season," Schertz said Wednesday. "These are the hardest games to play for any team, right before Christmas. We've all been going a long time. Everybody's ready to get home for the holidays. And players are flying out, parents are coming in, and there's a lot of stuff going on in the best of times."
That hustle and bustle got more complicated by the weather's impact.
"With this scenario, where the game's been changed and moved, and we were playing [Wednesday night] and then [Thursday] in the evening, and then in the afternoon, yeah, of course you're concerned about the guys' focus," Schertz said. "It takes a lot of mental toughness to kind of block all of that out and get ready to play a game at the end of the year. There are no asterisks for, 'Yeah, you lost that game, but there were all these extenuating circumstances. You either win or you lose."
ISU enters this final nonconference game with its own bit of adversity. The Sycamores have lost two straight — 88-85 in overtime at Southern Indiana on Dec. 11, and 92-86 at Duquesne last Saturday. The latter included the return of senior guard Cooper Neese, who scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds, both team-highs, after missing three games with a bone bruise injury. ISU's full roster is healthy now.
"I hope for us coming off back to back losses, we'll be in the right frame of mind, hungry to play, excited to play, and be excited to play at home for the first time since Nov. 30. And those things supersede," Schertz said. "We can't go on break too early."
NIU's record may be deceptive. The Huskies played eight consecutive games away from home, including losses at 15th-ranked Gonzaga, Big Ten opponent Northwestern and Atlantic 10 foe Virginia Commonwealth. Three NIU guards average double figures in scoring — 6-foot-3 junior Keshawn Williams (18.4 points per game), 5-11 sophomore David Coit (13.8) and 6-6 sophomore Zarique Nutter (10.5).
The Sycamores counter with three double-digit scorers of their own — 6-5 grad student Courvoisier McCauley (17.2), 6-6 senior Cameron Henry (12.2) and 6-4 Neese (10.7). ISU ranks in the upper levels of scoring (83.5 points per game), field goal percentage (48.4%) and free throws (73.6%). ISU's overall field goal percentage leads the Missouri Valley, something the program's accomplished only one other time, in 1978-79 with Larry Bird and Co.
There's still a lot of progress to be made, though, Schertz stressed.
"We've shown [peak performance] in spurts, at times, at both ends of the floor," he said. "We've had great segments defensively. We've had great segments offensively. We've put halves together. We've put all kinds of stuff together. What we haven't done yet, in my opinion, is put together a 40-minute game. If I had to say anything, through 12 games we've been consistently inconsistent."
