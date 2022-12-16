Todd Woelfle called it “an offensive explosion” Friday night, after his Terre Haute North team had defeated visiting Bloomington South 40-31 in Conference Indiana high school basketball.
And considering that the past two years the Patriots had beaten the Panthers 33-22 and 35-34, the Patriot coach’s quip had a little bit of merit, even though the game that had ended a few minutes earlier had been the usual struggle to score when two of the state’s better defensive teams get together.
“It started on the defensive end,” said Woelfle in a more serious tone. “The guys were locked in to the scouting report — which is usually done by Nate Blank.”
Blank has been missing from the North sideline for several games after a health issue, and apparently suffered a setback just as he was getting ready to return to his team.
“This was a really big win, against a very respected program,” North senior Bryson Carpenter said after the game. “With one of our coaches being sick, this was a big win for him.”
“We really wanted to win for our program, for ourselves, but especially for him,” Woelfle agreed.
Neither team scored for almost three minutes Friday night, before the Panthers got five quick tallies.
Then, for a stretch of approximately eight minutes, coach J.R. Holmes’ team only got one more basket.
Kavish Reddy got North’s first two points from the foul line with 4:11 left in the first quarter, then Carpenter drove for a basket (but failed to complete the three-point play). A steal by Ethan Scott led to a basket for Jack Halls — who also missed his and-one free throw — and North led 6-5 with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
Scott’s 1-for-2 trip to the line made it 7-5 (and made North 1 for 4 at the line) before reserve Zach David drove for a tying basket for the visitors. Then Scott hit from long range to give North a 10-7 lead after a quarter.
North held the Panthers to just one second-quarter field goal but the Patriots converted just three themselves — all on offensive rebounds, by Chris Owens, Carpenter and Jaden Wayt — and it was 17-11 at halftime.
Bloomington’s Aiden Schmitz hit a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the third quarter to cut that lead in half. Halls scored on an in-bounds pass from Carpenter, but the Panthers scored again to get within 19-16.
North got baskets from Scott (assisted by Halls), Carpenter (on a steal) and Owens (from Scott) to extend the lead to 25-16, and it was a double-figure lead at 28-18 after another putback by Wayt.
Then came the inevitable push from the visitors. Zach Sims, a transfer from Edgewood, drove for layups to end the third quarter and start the fourth period, and a three-point play by reserve Tucker Simpson had Bloomington South within 28-25.
Reddy drove for a basket to restore a five-point lead, then answered a Panther basket with another to make it 32-27. Woelfle called a timeout after Reddy’s second basket, and the pace slowed even more.
Bloomington got within 32-29, but North broke its press and Kam Baker assisted on a basket by Scott that made it a five-point game again. Simpson hit two free throws for the Panthers, but North spread the court and the Panthers had fouls to give.
“Woelfle has prepared us so well for those moments,” Carpenter said later as North’s offense faced the intense pressure. Finally, with less than a minute to play, Bloomington South committed enough fouls for a one-and-one situation and Isaac Ross went to the line. The Ross twins are usually money from there, but Friday hadn’t been their night.
“When [defenders] are up on us, we have to rely on the other [Patriots] to get us open,” Isaac said later. “And when you go to the line, you have to forget about the misses and focus on those shots.”
That’s apparently what he did. Isaac was 2 for 2 with 53.9 seconds left, 2 for 2 again with 42 seconds left and 2 for 2 with 23.8 seconds left as North closed it out.
“This was a moral win,” Isaac said. “[The Panthers are] a really good team, but we really picked up the defensive intensity.”
The offensive explosion Woelfle talked about didn’t produce a single double-figure scorer. Scott led North with nine points while six other Patriots had at least four, and Simpson led the visitors — who lost starting point guard Andrew Baran to a season-ending injury in their previous game — with nine.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (31) — Sims 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wisley 3-5 0-0 6, Schmitz 2-6 0-0 5, Spears 2-4 0-0 5, David 1-1 0-0 2, Simpson 2-2 5-7 9, Moutardier 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Hedrick 0-0 0-0 0, Gilliard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-29 FG, 5-7 FT, 31 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (40) — Halls 2-4 0-1 4, A.Ross 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 3-5 2-4 9, Reddy 2-3 2-2 6, Carpenter 3-6 0-1 6, Owens 2-5 1-2 5, I.Ross 0-4 6-6 6, Wayt 2-2 0-0 4, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Glotzbach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-34 FG, 11-16 FT, 40 TP.
Bl. South 7 4 9 11 — 31
TH North 10 7 11 12 — 40
3-point shooting — BS 2-10 (Spears 1-1, Schmitz 1-4, Wisley 0-1, Sanchez 0-1, Smith 0-1, Sims 0-2), THN 1-13 (Scott 1-2, Reddy 0-1, Carpenter 0-1, Halls 0-2, I.Ross 0-3, A.Ross 0-4). Total fouls — BS 14, THN 11. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — BS 15, THN 8. Rebounds — BS 22 (Spears 6), THN 22 (Wayt 4, Owens 3, Halls 2, Scott 2, Reddy 2, Carpenter 2, I.Ross, Team 6). Assists — BS 7 (Sims 2, Schmitz 2, Sanchez 2), THN 6 (Baker 2, Halls, Scott, Carpenter, Owens). Steals — BS 3 (Moutardier 2), THN 8 (Halls 2, Scott 2, Carpenter 2, Owens, I.Ross). Blocks — BS 1 (Wisley), THN 2 (Halls, Wayt).
JV — Bloomington South 50 (Matt Tierney 12, Josh Clark 11, Alex Shaevitz 10, Vince Moutardier 10), Terre Haute North 48 (Nate Millington 20, Brady Klopfenstein 12).
Next — Terre Haute North (3-3, 1-0 Conference Indiana) plays Tuesday at Plainfield. Bloomington South (3-3, 0-2) hosts Floyd Central on Saturday.
