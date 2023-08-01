Terre Haute North captured first place in the third annual Vigo County High School Bass Fishing Championship on Sunday at Mill Creek in Marshall, Ill.
The Patriot anglers won the competition by a 7-pound margin, totaling 30 pounds and 6 ounces of bass caught. Terre Haute South took second with a total of 23 pounds, 6 ounces. Defending champion West Vigo finished third with 19 pounds, 3 ounces.
Each team could bring five legal bass to the scales and weighed for a total weight. All seven teams from each high school had all their total weight added together to determine the winner.
Among the overall two-angler teams, Terre Haute North's duo of Cole Berry and Wesley Mickelson took first place. North's Jake Mickelson won the big bass category with a catch of 4 pounds, 7 ounces.
Berry, now headed to study at Purdue University in West Lafayette, has seen the Vigo County high school programs progress.
"As years have passed, high school bass fishing is growing and getting more exposure," Berry said Tuesday. "It’s a growing sport within high schools and now even most colleges have them as sport teams. Student anglers are fishing local tournaments, but as it’s grown they are fishing state and national tournaments.
"The more and more you fish, the more and more you learn," Berry added. "It is a knowledge sport, so the more time you spend on the water, the more you learn about this sport."
The Vigo County event also supports a charitable cause. Anglers from school have been taking donations for weeks before this tournament. All donations and proceeds go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was also the case in the previous two county tournaments. During the last five years, Vigo County anglers have collected more than $25,000 for the hospital. Terre Haute North collected the most funds again this season.
Overall 2-angler team top finishers
1. Cole Berry/Wesley Mickelson (THN), 5 fish, 8 pounds, 14 ounces
2. Caleb Francis/Caleb House (WV), 3 fish, 8-3
3. Tyler Williams/Will Gorrell (THN), 4 fish, 7-14
4. Carter Pearison/Brandon Pearmon (THS), 4 fish, 6-10
5. William Rader/Colten Campbell (THS), 4 fish, 5-2
Big Bass
Jake Mickelson (THN), 4-7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.