Both the trophies went back to Terre Haute North from Hulman Center on Friday night as the Patriots swept Terre Haute South in a high school basketball doubleheader.
North’s girls had more steals in the first quarter than South had shots, building a quick lead that was never overcome in a 46-27 decision. North’s boys led almost all the way in the second game, pulling away from a six-point lead midway through the third quarter for a 53-36 win.
“We had our opportunities,” coach Maynard Lewis of the South boys said afterward. “In the first game [between the two, a South win at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic] we were the more consistent team. Tonight, [the Patriots] were the more consistent team.”
“I felt like [the Braves] outplayed us and outhustled us in [that game],” coach Todd Woelfle of North said. “They out-toughed us [that game] . . . tonight we controlled the boards and got to the 50-50 balls. We got tougher tonight.”
South got two quick baskets in the boys game, but the Patriots responded with a 17-4 run and led the rest of the way.
“It was important for us to get off to a good start,” Woelfle noted.
South pulled within 20-15 in the second quarter, but North scored seven straight — including a three-point play and a fast-break layup by Jaden Wayt — and it was 31-20 at halftime.
Both teams wasted chances early in the third quarter. North went scoreless for nearly half the period, but although South got within 31-25 and 33-27, the Braves missed some free throws and could have been closer. Then the Patriots went on a 10-0 run, and when the Braves had to gamble defensively the Patriots responded with layups.
“Like I said, we had our opportunities,” Lewis said, “but [the Patriots] didn’t falter.”
“The kids did a great job valuing possessions, spreading things out and finding the open man [down the stretch],” Woelfle pointed out.
Isaac Ross led North with 14 points and hit just one 3-pointer, but his floater in the lane ended North’s third-quarter drought and he was the open man his teammates found three times in the fourth quarter. Chris Owens added 11 points and Wayt and Ethan Scott scored nine each.
Treva Branch was outstanding for South with a game-high 16 points that kept his team in the game for quite a while. Nas McNeal scored eight before leaving the game after a third-quarter collision, but that didn’t leave much for the rest of the Braves.
“Coach [Nate] Blank did a great job directing our defense, and we defended them better [than the first game],” Woelfle said. “We forced their big scorers into difficult shots.”
In the girls game, North coach Nathan Dillion made sure his eight seniors saw significant playing time. Even more significant was that the Patriots had a senior-dominated group, because South’s youngsters — the Braves were often playing four freshmen at a time — took longer to become accustomed to the big crowd and the big gym.
“I was happy all the seniors got court time. They’ve worked so hard and so long that they deserve it,” Dillion said. “Hulman Center is always a special experience — and experience [there] does matter.”
“We turned the ball over in the first quarter [eight times, with just four shots] and that’s been our Achilles heel throughout the season,” coach Cole Berry of the Braves said afterward. “North did what they needed to do.”
The Patriots didn’t shoot well themselves but still led 9-2 after a quarter and 16-3 early in the second period. Then the Braves fought back and played North on even terms through the rest of the second quarter and the entire third quarter.
“I was really proud of the second- and third-quarter effort,” Berry said.
“South has young talent, and they brought it tonight,” Dillion agreed. But North opened the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run that widened the lead to 46-23.
Of all the North seniors, Jetta Harmon and Preslee Michael were in their usual leadership roles, combining for 26 points (13 apiece), 15 rebounds (eight by Harmon), six assists (three each) and six steals (four by Michael).
Katherine Sarver led South with eight points, while Avery Cassell had seven points and six rebounds and Karizma English-Malone scored five. They are all freshmen, as is Breena Ireland (four steals, matching Cassell for team honors).
