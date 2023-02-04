Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South made it a perfect Saturday afternoon for Vigo County boys basketball by adding victories to West Vigo's win over Parke Heritage.
The Patriots held off Martinsville 58-51 and the Braves defeated potential sectional opponent Plainfield 69-63 as Nas McNeal had a career-high 35 points.
McNeal kept the host Braves in the game in the first quarter, scoring 15 points of his own as the visiting Quakers took a 21-19 lead.
South dominated the second quarter, however, taking a 37-27 lead to the locker room, and held off the Quakers in the second half. South hit 12 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, with McNeal going 6 for 8, Zayvion Baker 4 for 6 and Treva Branch 2 for 2.
Baker added 15 points for South, while Collin Schmidt had 25 points, Eli Ellis 16 and Cooper Martin 14 for Plainfield.
"Great team win," coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said afterward. "Really proud of our guys for fighting. That was a good Plainfield team."
Lewis credited his team for overcoming some adversity.
"It's been a long week for us," he added, "but the most important thing is we came out with a W. Got another tough game next week against a premier player in Joey Hart."
South, now 12-8, hosts Linton on Tuesday. Plainfield is now 13-5 — but 0-2 against Vigo County — and hosts Greenwood on Friday.
At North, the Patriots built a 36-23 lead at halftime and then withstood a comeback by the Artesians.
"We had a good week of preparation and got off to a good start, especially offensively in the first half," coach Todd Woelfle said. "Our players were very efficient, moved the basketball well and took high-percentage shots.
"I wasn't happy with the way we finished the game [outscored 14-8 in the third quarter and 28-22 in the second half]," Woelfle continued, "but we were able to hold on for a much needed victory. There was balanced scoring, and everyone contributed throughout the week in a positive way."
Kavish Reddy led the Patriots in scoring with 14, nine of those as the Patriots held off their visitors in the fourth quarter. Alex Ross added 11, Ethan Scott and Chris Owens had nine each and Jaden Wayt had eight.
Brody Staggs had 19 for Martinsville.
North is now 13-6 after snapping a two-game losing streak and plays Tuesday at Robinson. Martinsville, 6-11 and also 0-2 against Vigo County teams, hosts Mooresville on Friday.
