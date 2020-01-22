The North Vigo vs. South Vigo rivalries in football and basketball will move back to Indiana State University facilities next school year — Memorial Stadium for football and Hulman Center for girls and boys basketball, the school district said Wednesday.
The football game will be Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium, and the boys/girls varsity basketball doubleheader will be Friday, Jan 15, 2021, at Hulman Center.
VCSC has a one-year agreement with ISU, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
"We're excited to bring the energy of these venues back to the North-South rivalry in both football and basketball," he said. "We think people feel like hosting it there is special, and we want to be part of that again."
Athletic directors, working with Stacy Mason, director of secondary education, "worked together to bring this to fruition," Riley said.
The venues moved to the high schools during the 2013-14 school year, primarily for financial reasons, officials said at that time.
The school district athletic programs didn't receive any concession stand money from the North/South competitions at Memorial Stadium and Hulman Center, it was reported at the time.
Financial details of the new arrangement were not available late Wednesday afternoon.
