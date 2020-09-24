If there’s one word that describes the Terre Haute North volleyball team? It might be collective.
That’s one word that sounds kind of boring and perhaps a bit vague. Collective? What is that supposed to mean?
Opponents find out when they face the Patriots. North doesn’t have that one go-to player it depends on. It can and does rely on all six players on the floor.
That was evident when North traveled to Parke County to face one of the area’s best teams – Parke Heritage. North got a collective good effort from nearly every Patriot who played on their way to a 3-0 victory over the Wolves at Parke Heritage Middle School – the former Tyrkey Run High School building.
“This is the deepest team we’ve had in a while. We have three good players at each position. I’m really proud of how they showed up today. We’ve been working on consistency, because sometimes it’s a roller coaster, but I thought tonight we were pretty consistent and I’m proud of them,” North coach Shelby Reed said.
North’s collective excellence is felt in ways that aren’t always celebrated in the obvious volleyball sense. North passes very well and the Patriots play very good defense, both at the net and in their setting. The Patriots were going to need to do both well against a powerful Wolves attack and they did it. The longest run Parke Heritage had in the match was a five-point rally and only two other times did Parke Heritage score four or more points in a row.
“I was a passer, our assistant coach is a passer, our JV coach is a passer. We always have the mentality that if you can’t pass, you can’t play. We always focus on some sort of passing each day and I think it showed today,” Reed said.
Parke Heritage (11-6) is not a one-girl team either, but in a battle of two of the area’s best teams, the Wolves lost one of their primary contributors early in the first set. Libero Madsion Millspaugh, an excellent setter who starts the attack for powerful outside hitter Atlantis Clendenin injured her right ankle in what was a two-point match. Sophomore Hailey Liebrandt filled in admirably, but it was a blow to the Wolves lineup.
“It’s heartbreaking for her. You have a team unit and a way you’re used to playing. [Liebrandt] did an awesome job,” Parke Heritage co-coach Samantha Gregg said,
After Millspaugh’s injury, North went on a 5-1 run to give itself the cushion needed to win set one 25-22.
The second set was the pivotal one. Parke Heritage played its most consistent set and Clendenin seven kills as the Wolves built a 20-16 lead. At that point, Reed called a timeout.
“I told them to play our game. We weren’t doing that at the time. We need to play our game and focus on us. I didn’t want them to worry about [Parke Heritage]. They’re going to get their kills,” Reed said.
The Patriots listened. Keely Davis began a long service run in which North’s balance was evident. In the 9-1 run that eventually won the match 25-21, Grace Krawiec, Chloe Southard and Braxton Shelton each had two kills in the surge.
With wind in their sails, the Patriots had the measure of the third set, taking the lead for good early in the set, thanks to a four-point run fueled by a pair of Southard aces.
The play of the match for the Patriots came later when setter JoDee Barnes earned a dig on a thunderous Clendenin hit. The ball sailed towards the bleachers, but North kept it alive, and Ellie Staggs got it over the net. North would eventually score a point on a hitting error and would go on to win the set 25-19.
“They had more energy. That’s what it came down to. They wanted it more tonight,” Gregg said. “
North improved to 13-5 with the victory. Reed said it’s time for area fans to stand up and take notice.
“[Parke Heritage] is a very good team and they’ve got some swingers. In our sectional, we have some teams in there with some solid hitters. This showed us we can play against anybody. We’re here and people need to respect us a little bit,” Reed said.
Terre Haute North=25=25=25
Parke Heritage=22=21=19
Highlights – For TH North, Grace Krawiec ad 8 kills, Carly Mason had 8 assists, Victoria Elden had 7 assists and 4 digs, Ellie Staggs had 6 kills, Chloe Southard had 4 blocks, JoDee Barnes had 4 digs; For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 24 assists, Atlantis Clendenin had 21 kills.
JV – Parke Heritage won 2-1.
Next – TH North (13-5) plays at Shakamak on Tuesday. Parke Heritage (11-6) hosts South Vermillion in the Banks of the Wabash tournament Saturday.
